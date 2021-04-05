Trex Introduces NexTrex® Packaging Label

Official certification for brand packaging verifies post-consumer plastics as recyclable into Trex composite decking

/EIN News/ -- WINCHESTER, Va., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As consumers become increasingly eco-conscious, more and more brands are committing to investing in sustainable improvements for their products and packaging. One simple solution is labeling products to inform consumers whether – and how – the product or packaging may be recycled. To help retailers clarify the recyclability of their packaging content, Trex Company, the world’s leading manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing – and one of the largest recyclers of polyethylene plastic film in North America, is rolling-out a free package labeling initiative as part of its NexTrex® Retail Recycling Program.

Unlike other recycling labels, the NexTrex label is available at no cost to brands whose packaging has been tested and verified as acceptable for recycling into high-performance Trex decking, which is made from more than 95% recycled material. Trex also will work with brand owners and companies to encourage promotion and participation at the retail level by positioning NexTrex bins and signage in stores to drive awareness and engagement in the plastic drop-off program.

“This new labeling option brings our NexTrex recycling initiative full-circle by allowing brands that sell products in recyclable packaging to inform consumers about how to easily and responsibly dispose of packaging material, while also promoting their commitment to sustainability and involvement in the largest store drop-off program in the country,” explained Dave Heglas, senior director of supply chain excellence for Trex Company. “With the NexTrex label, consumers know exactly where their recycled plastic is headed and that it will one day be transformed into beautiful Trex decking.”

To qualify for the certified NexTrex label, product packaging must first be tested to ensure that it meets the criteria for use in the Trex manufacturing process. Packaging designers, producers and brand owners can simply send in a packaged product sample and Trex will provide them with a comprehensive report assessing three areas for acceptance: (1) package/film recyclability, (2) affect/risk of product contamination and (3) affect/risk of non-recyclable “look-a-like” package contamination, so that they can make adjustments as needed to meet recyclability standards and/or select appropriate recycling methods. Once packaging is validated by Trex, a Certification of Acceptance will be issued to the brand owner and the brand will be authorized to use the NexTrex Recycled Packaging Label.

“By giving recycled plastic film a second life as high-performance, low-maintenance composite decking, Trex is providing a solution to manufacturers’ plastic waste concerns,” said Heglas. “Our free package testing and labeling initiatives are intended to encourage more manufacturers to participate in the NexTrex program, while ensuring that the plastic material we are collecting meets our high standards for production.”

Each year, Trex diverts more than 450 million pounds of polyethylene plastic film, bags and wrap from landfills in the making of its world-famous decking. Among its largest sources are grocery chains and other retailers who partner with Trex to responsibly dispose of shopping bags and polyethylene film used to wrap products and pallets.

Recycling with the NexTrex program is easy for manufacturers, retailers and consumers alike. Trex provides partners with recycling bins, instructional videos, promotional materials and a list of qualifying recyclable materials that qualify for the NexTrex program, including everyday items such as:

Grocery and retail bags

Plastic mailer bags

Bread bags

Case overwraps

Dry cleaning bags

Newspaper sleeves

Ice bags

Ziploc and other resealable bags

Produce bags

Bubble wrap

Salt bags

Cereal box liners

Wood pellet bags



For more information about the new NexTrex Packaging Label or how to participate in the NexTrex Recycling Program, visit Trex.com/Recycling .

