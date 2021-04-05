Sensi Brands Inc. Launches First-to-Ontario Cannabis SKU with 24-Pack of Pre-Rolls in a New Strain

Popular pre-roll offering adds Mandarin Cookies to its portfolio; New multi-pack SKU highlights packaging innovation and value for both retailers and consumers

/EIN News/ -- AURORA, ONTARIO, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian licensed cannabis producer Sensi Brands Inc. (“Sensi Brands” or “SBI”) is pleased to announce the launch of an exciting new 24 pack of their top selling pre-roll brand, Station House, into Ontario Cannabis Store and Ontario retailers as a limited time offering. Retailers will now be able to offer their customers the newly unveiled 24 pre-roll multi-packs — a first for Ontario’s recreational cannabis market.

“Our signature multi-packs have been integral to the success of the Station House brand,” says Sensi Brands CEO Tony Giorgi. “The launch of the Mandarin Cookies 24-pack comes part-and-parcel with the superior product design for which Sensi Brands is known, and falls in line with our constantly evolving understanding of consumer habits. The value-laden 24-pack is simply a continuation of this—we’re extremely proud to offer it to retailers and cannabis consumers alike.”

Every 24-pack contains two signature Station House 12-packs in a recyclable paper box. Station House’s signature pre-roll multi-packs include pre-roll trays and humidity devices inside a travel-friendly hard case to ensure optimal product integrity.

The new Mandarin Cookies variety, with a THC potency of 18-20%, complements a Station House pre-roll portfolio that already includes top sellers such as the sativa dominant Amnesia Haze and Blue Dream, as well as the indica dominant OG Kush. Mandarin Cookies is an indica dominant strain that comes as a cross between Forum Cut Cookies and Mandarin Sunset. It offers consumers aromas of sweet citrus with hints of gassy diesel. The suggested retailer MSRP for the 24-pack is CAD$93.95, which translates to $3.91/joint or $7.83/gram for the end user.

The limited edition Mandarin Cookies 24-pack will be available to Ontario-based retailers beginning April 5th, on buy sheets and via OCS.ca, and is expected to be on shelves for consumers shortly thereafter.

Adds Giorgi: “As consumer habits shift towards bulk-based buying and consumption, our 24-packs are leading the way in covering the product gaps that exist in the pre-roll category. We believe that the 24-pack will quickly go from a limited time to a regular offering as consumers continue to shift towards value and convenience. We have more exciting plans in the works for Station House, both in pre-rolls and other formats, that we will announce in due course. This year promises to be an exciting one for Station House.”

Station House pre-rolls are all machine-rolled and hand-finished for an even and consistent burn at SBI’s licensed state-of-the-art St. Thomas, Ontario facility. The Station House brand, its namesake a nod to its St. Thomas hometown, has quickly attained consistent Top 5 status at OCS, currently sitting at #4 in total Year-To-Date 2021 pre-roll sales in the fast-growing pre-roll category.

For more information, visit www.stationhouse.ca

About Sensi Brands Inc.

Sensi Brands Inc. (SBI) is a Canadian licensed cannabis cultivation and consumer packaged goods company producing and distributing a broad range of quality cannabis products and services. Led by an experienced and successful management team, SBI operates four lines of business servicing the domestic and global cannabis industry including: wholesale product distribution, automated processing and co-packaging services, a consumer brands portfolio, and a full-service medical cannabis clinic.

Tony Kwon Sensi Brands Inc. 647-804-4262 tony.kwon@sensibrands.ca