Self-Storage Investments Skyrocket During Pandemic
Tony Ardizzone
Many are considering self-storage the ultimate recession-proof investment - Find out more from Legacy Built Investments and Construction!
All you need to do is sign up and get ready to enjoy an exceptional return on your investment”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with the team at Legacy Built Investments and Construction, owner Tony Ardizzone stated that many are realizing that self-storage may be the ultimate "recession-proof" investment in a post-covid world. "All you need to do is sign up and get ready to enjoy an exceptional return on your investment" and go from there!
— Anthony Ardizzone
So what makes it such a good investment? Everyone would love to get a good tip on investing for their future. But most people have no idea whom to turn to and whom they can trust. So they take the measly .005% offered by a savings account and wish they know how to grow their nest egg. Fortunately, there is an excellent opportunity that anyone can take advantage of very quickly and easily. Self-Storage Facility UsersSelf-Storage facilities seem to pop up everywhere. And you might think that the market is flooded, but that is far from the case. With many homeowners looking to downsize their houses, they need a place to store all the items that hold sentimental value or could be needed in the future. Another huge storage demand comes from military service members, college students, and the fleet of tiny homeowners who can’t face liquidating all of their belongings. They know at some point, they will be back in a full-sized home and need those belongings and furnishings. A Sound Real Estate investment if you are not thrilled with the idea of being a landlord, but you want the regular rental income, a storage facility is ideal. There is definitely a continued demand for added storage space as nearly 10% of all U.S. households have a storage space of some type. And once you get a space rented, the tenants are relatively loyal.
A full 87% of customers rent for more than three months. After all, who wants to keep moving boxes and furniture every few months? And in a world where many businesses operated from a residence, estimates say 17.2% of all companies rent a storage space. Low Overhead And Headaches Storage space are very basic compared to other rental properties. You are not facing issues with carpet, paint, flooring, or significant repairs. Unlike upgrading finishes and appliances, when a tenant leaves, you sweep out the unit. It is ready for a new tenant to move their belongings in and start paying you rent. Tax And Cash Flow BenefitsWith an average return of between 8-10%, investors love the return. And it gets more and more appealing as the years tick by, and they realize that this is a passive income rather than a hands-on rental property. And in those first few years of raking in rental income, you can take advantage of accelerated depreciation.
Who To Trust And How To Get In On The Ground Floor.
Most investors don’t have the cash to purchase an entire storage complex. But when you can buy in on part of a facility, you can still take advantage of all the great benefits. The Legacy Built company goes one step further. They leverage their purchasing and construction expertise to buy, build, and create investment opportunities for investors just like yourself. No other firm can compete with their agility and scale to offer you a better investment opportunity.
To learn more about Legacy Built Investments and Construction, be sure to visit their website or social media pages.
Brian West
Legacy Built Investments and Construction
+1 3109021174
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Breaking News from Legacy Built Investments and Construction