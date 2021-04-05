“SHUT UP AND PARENT” How to Raise Your Child Without Yelling by Vanessa Kahlon Has Just Been Released
This book will give concrete strategies for how to build your relationship back, even when you are setting strong boundaries.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over two decades Vanessa Kahlon (MA, Clinical Psychology) has worked with families and children in homes and in schools, including her own non-profit KFS School in San Francisco, helping parents who find themselves at sea when interacting with their challenged and exceptional children, particularly children for whom the traditional school setting doesn’t work and/or whose behavioral and social emotional learning issues are impeding their emotional, social and/or academic development as well as disrupting or frustrating those around them. For the parents of these children, yelling often understandably becomes the first (and sometimes only) tool in their toolbox. The yelling strategy becomes the norm in the family, and then when the yelling doesn’t work, things can go downhill very fast. This is the point where we need to really take a step back and figure out how to change the family’s behavior, not just the child’s.
— Vanessa Kahlon, MA
Shut Up And Parent provides tools for the overwhelmed parents of overwhelmed children. Rather than offering academic platitudes or complex overly intellectualized “plans” and “programs,” this book provides practical, hands-on guidance that recognizes that the family usually is part of the problem and necessarily must be part of the solution. Any parent of a behaviorally/emotionally challenged or otherwise struggling or difficult child can find some wisdom and some solace by using the tools provided in the pages of this book. Hopefully, the reader will experience its value in an improved parent-child relationship. “The reason I wrote this book and called it “Shut Up And Parent” is to give support and tools for parents who are feeling defeated in their own home as a parent, or overwhelmed by their child’s intense personality. This book will give concrete strategies for how to build your relationship back, even when you are setting strong boundaries. This will be a process for the entire family, and it takes time to fully grasp some of the concepts, but if done consistently, you will start to see a shift at home where you don’t want to pull your hair out or come home only after the children are in bed.” — Vanessa Kahlon, MA
More about KFS SCHOOL
KFS SCHOOL is a nonprofit organization serving children in San Francisco and the Bay Area community. Founded by Kahlon Family Services LLC in January of 2016, their school’s mission every day is working as hard as they can to bring quality education to all children who are bright and have been called Twice Exceptional (2E). Most of KFS students have had a hard time to motivate in a traditional setting and have had success at KFS School.
Their nonprofit organization's goal is to be able to bring all the specialized services and tools (Visual - Auditory - Reading/Writing - Kinesthetic) needed to meet children's needs as they maintain the quality of education to serve their children and be able to accept more applications for children in need in their community.
Their approach is to provide a smaller classroom setting, with one-on-one attention, allowing our environment to be warm and welcoming. We encourage children’s ability to make choices, problem solve, master skills and develop relationships.
Ophelia Soumekh
DesirePR
+1 818-726-6761
ophelia@desirepr.com
