SoCal Beauty Invents New Lash Service that Allows Salons To Work Remotely
The Salon introduces their new Designer Lash Kit, helping numerous lash artists stay in business and generate an income remotely during the recent pandemic.LA, US & UK, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoCal Beauty Salon, located in Orange County, California, is excited to announce their new product, the Designer Lash Kit (patent pending). During the recent onset of the worldwide pandemic, many businesses had the rug pulled out from under them, but SoCal Beauty Salon kept going strong, growing by 200% in gross sales while also helping other lash artists generate an income.
Owned by Brittani Strong, a salon owner for six years and running, SoCal Beauty specializes in eyelash services. Faced with the possible (pandemic-induced) closure of her salon doors, like many others in the beauty industry, Brittani had to find the best possible solution for her business and salon employees. She followed her idea to create a customizable magnetic strip lash & system for lash artists, now known as Designer Lashes.
Apply Like a Pro
SoCal Salon’s goal is to provide luxury beauty services, and Strong’s new lash kit bridges the gap between luxury lash extensions and store bought strip lashes, making Designer Lashes an affordable luxury item. The Designer Lash Kit comes in a holographic box with pink inside lining, including instructions, a stainless steel applicator, Designer eyeliner (black or clear), and a pair of lashes.
Cosmetologists or lash artists can start their purchase by creating a free account on the SoCal Beauty website, requiring proof of beauty/business license, lash certification or a seller’s permit. Upon completion of an account, lash artists can purchase any of their growing line of beauty professional products.
When lash artists receive their Designer Kit(s) they can become certified in Designer Lashing from SoCal’s online module, start applying ‘like a pro’ in three steps, book virtual appointments with their guests, and create customizable luxury lash sets to send to their guests. They can also customize the Designer Lash box with their own branding or logo stickers and then ship it to their clients completely hands-free.
Design On Your Terms
There are numerous advantages to SoCal Beauty’s new lash service, especially now that most people are at home. Not only does it allow beauty professionals expand their clientele and fill up their schedules with virtual appointments, it also creates opportunities to reconnect with old clients who moved away from the salon’s location, it enables more options for mothers on maternity leave, and allow clients to return who had irritations or allergic reactions to extensions.
Brittani did not realize her new lash service would keep going strong throughout the pandemic, ‘to my surprise, lash artists from all over the world including USA, Australia, Europe, UK & Canada bought our lashes and it saved tons of businesses’, she says. Furthermore, SoCal Salon sold over seven thousand ‘Designer Kits’ to lash artists between July to December.
Generate An Income Beyond Your Zip-Code
As a female-owned business, Brittani sees the importance in helping thousands of cosmetologists and estheticians worldwide. She is focused on letting the beauty industry know they have options to generate an income beyond their salon’s zip code and there is hope for the future.
With ‘Designer Lashes’ beauty business owners can generate a more versatile income stream and grow their clientele through avenues like social media versus relying solely on in-store clients. As a beauty salon, SoCal Beauty invests in their business and brand growth through social media platforms like Instagram (@socalbeauty_), where they share more information and tips on how to use and apply beauty products, as well as what new products they have on offer.
More information and resources shared by SoCal Beauty Salon can be accessed on various other platforms like Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, and Twitter, including on Brittani Strong’s Instagram page (@BrittaniStrong).
About SoCal Beauty Salon
SoCal Beauty Salon specializes in eyelash services, focusing on guest experiences. SoCal uses luxury products to match their luxury services. Their goal is to help each guest see their natural glow and maintain it, and to leave feeling confident, renewed, and naturally beautiful.
Amoreen
SoCal Beauty
+1 949-702-7164
info@SoCalBeauty
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
SoCal Beauty