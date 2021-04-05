Incredible Frontline Mallorca Villa to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Javier James Real Estate

The exquisite views of the Mediterranean Sea are perfectly complemented in this contemporary oceanfront villa in peaceful Sa Torre. From natural stone floors to soaring ceilings, this bespoke home features the latest in design while maintaining timeless beauty. Host indoors in the spacious open living and dining area leading to the designer fully-equipped kitchen. Outdoor events are just as appealing thanks to an expansive entertaining area with swimming pool, oceanfront infinity pool, dining area, garden, and lounging spaces both covered and uncovered. Stunning ocean views have never been easier to enjoy than through ample floor-to-ceiling windows, and every bedroom suite features ocean views plus easy access to the villa’s outdoor areas.

Bringing a property of this caliber to auction is an amazing opportunity for everyone involved, and we look forward to combining our firm’s resources to find the perfect buyer for Villa Sunset.” — Montana Wilson, listing agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This rare frontline Mallorcan villa with exquisite Mediterranean Sea views will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Montana Wilson of Javier James Real Estate. Currently listed for €5.9 million, the property will sell with a €3.75 million Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 13–20 May via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We’re incredibly excited to partner with Concierge Auctions on this venture,” stated Wilson. “Bringing a property of this caliber to auction is an amazing opportunity for everyone involved, and we look forward to combining our firm’s resources to find the perfect buyer for Villa Sunset.”

From natural stone floors to soaring ceilings, this bespoke home features the latest in design while maintaining timeless beauty. Stunning ocean views have never been easier to enjoy than through ample floor-to-ceiling windows, and every bedroom suite features ocean views plus easy access to the villa’s outdoor areas. Host indoors in the spacious open living and dining area leading to the designer fully-equipped kitchen. Outdoor events are just as appealing thanks to an expansive entertaining area with swimming pool, oceanfront infinity pool, dining area, garden, and lounging spaces both covered and uncovered. Additional features include: a cozy cinema room; a playroom; underfloor heating; a sound system; an alarm system; automatic irrigation; and ground floor parking for multiple vehicles—all just minutes from several superb restaurants and 15 minutes from the Palma de Mallorca Airport, making for seamless national and international transport.

“We’re thrilled at the prospect of bringing this opportunity global exposure with the help of Concierge Auctions and Javier James,” stated Johannes Snelders, seller. “The predictability and speed that the auction process allows was paramount to our decision-making process, as it enables us to find a buyer in thirty days and ultimately move on to our next venture.”

Paulina Kimbel and Caitlin Keys, Directors of Business Development at Concierge Auctions, are thrilled to be able to bring another oceanfront Mallorcan opportunity to its global clientele with an appetite for its warm sun, mild climate and stunning beaches, stating that "Villa Sunset represents the best Mallorca has to offer and its bright, open design and pristine views will resonate widely with our buyers."

Hiking and biking are popular activities on land, or dip into the crystal clear waters to explore the seabed of the island. This villa is located in a peaceful residential area of Sa Torre, close to superb restaurants and shopping. Beautiful Golf Maioris is five minutes from your front door, or take a scenic drive to Canyamel Golf, one of the most picturesque courses on the island. Palma, the bustling capital of Mallorca, is 20 minutes away. Santa Maria, 30 minutes north of Sa Torre, is one of the island’s most prominent wine growing regions and comes to life on Sundays for the weekly market, one of the biggest and best in Mallorca.

Villa Sunset is available for showings daily by 2–5PM and by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.