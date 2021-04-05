Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (4 April 2021)

911 people have tested positive, from a sample size of 6,045. Positivity rate is at 15.1%. Total confirmed positive cases are 138,988. Cumulative tests are 1,517,637.

533 patients have recovered, 420 from Home Based & Isolation Care, & 113 from various health facilities. Total recoveries stand at 94,183.

DEATHS: 18 deaths have been reported, 11 in the last one month & 7 are late death reports. Cumulative fatalities 2,224.

1,586 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide. 5,903 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 198 patients are in the ICU, 43 of whom are on ventilatory support and 125 on supplemental oxygen. 30 patients are on observation.

*236 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 222 of them in the general wards and 14 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

VACCINATION: A total of 282,518 people have been vaccinated across the country as of April 3, 2021.