Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (4 April 2021)

New cases: 14
Cumulative confirmed cases: 33,661
Active cases: 1,718
Total recovered: 30,686 (93 new)
Currently admitted in treatment units: 23 (2 new)
New discharges from treatment units: 4
Total tests conducted: 220,384 (210 new)
Total deaths: 1,123 (3 new)
Total vaccinated to date: 159,574 (1,993 new)
