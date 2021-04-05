Enraged retirees hold rallies across Iran, chnat: “We have heard too many lies, we will no longer vote"

Maryam Rajavi: Protests by retirees and their calls for the sham election boycott reflects the determination of all Iranians to obtain their pillaged rights

Threats and crackdown are no longer effective, We have not seen any justice, we will no longer vote”
— Retirees Chanting
PARIS, FRANCE, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enraged Retirees in 23 cities (19 provinces): “We have heard too many lies, we will no longer vote; We have not seen any justice, we will no longer vote; to overcome empty plates, we must take to the streets."

On Sunday, April 4, 2021, in their first nationwide protest gathering in the new Iranian year, enraged retirees and pensioners staged gatherings in Tehran and 22 other cities in protest against their dire living conditions, low salaries, and mind-boggling prices.

They were chanting, “We have heard too many lies, we will no longer vote,” “Threats and crackdown are no longer effective,” “We have not seen any justice, we will no longer vote,” “Parliament, Government, stop deceiving the people,” “To overcome empty plates, we must take to the streets,” and “Until we obtain our rights, we will be here every day.”

In addition To Tehran, the retirees and pensioners staged protests in Arak, Ardabil, Isfahan, Ahvaz, Ilam, Khorramabad, Rasht, Sari, Sanandaj, Shiraz, Karaj, Kerman, Kermanshah, Gorgan, Qazvin, Mashhad, Yazd, Neyshabur, Shush, Shooshtar, and Abhar, outside the local social security offices.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said in this regard: The protests by the dignified retirees recurring nationwide with the chants to boycott the sham (presidential) election, reflects the cries of protests by all Iranians to obtain their pillaged rights by the mullahs’ usurper and corrupt regime. This regime has been squandering the national wealth and the fruit of workers’ labor through plunder, warmongering, nuclear and missile programs, and domestic suppression. Mrs. Rajavi urged all Iranians, especially the valiant youths, to show solidarity with and support the retirees' rightful demands. She added that until the mullahs’ dictatorship remains in power, unemployment, inflation, corruption, injustice, and class differences will exacerbate.

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

