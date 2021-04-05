Enraged retirees hold rallies across Iran, chnat: “We have heard too many lies, we will no longer vote"

Maryam Rajavi: Protests by retirees and their calls for the sham election boycott reflects the determination of all Iranians to obtain their pillaged rights

Threats and crackdown are no longer effective, We have not seen any justice, we will no longer vote” — Retirees Chanting

PARIS, FRANCE, April 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enraged Retirees in 23 cities (19 provinces): “We have heard too many lies, we will no longer vote; We have not seen any justice, we will no longer vote; to overcome empty plates, we must take to the streets."On Sunday, April 4, 2021, in their first nationwide protest gathering in the new Iranian year, enraged retirees and pensioners staged gatherings in Tehran and 22 other cities in protest against their dire living conditions, low salaries, and mind-boggling prices.They were chanting, “We have heard too many lies, we will no longer vote,” “Threats and crackdown are no longer effective,” “We have not seen any justice, we will no longer vote,” “Parliament, Government, stop deceiving the people,” “To overcome empty plates, we must take to the streets,” and “Until we obtain our rights, we will be here every day.”In addition To Tehran, the retirees and pensioners staged protests in Arak, Ardabil, Isfahan, Ahvaz, Ilam, Khorramabad, Rasht, Sari, Sanandaj, Shiraz, Karaj, Kerman, Kermanshah, Gorgan, Qazvin, Mashhad, Yazd, Neyshabur, Shush, Shooshtar, and Abhar, outside the local social security offices. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi , the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , said in this regard: The protests by the dignified retirees recurring nationwide with the chants to boycott the sham (presidential) election, reflects the cries of protests by all Iranians to obtain their pillaged rights by the mullahs’ usurper and corrupt regime. This regime has been squandering the national wealth and the fruit of workers’ labor through plunder, warmongering, nuclear and missile programs, and domestic suppression. Mrs. Rajavi urged all Iranians, especially the valiant youths, to show solidarity with and support the retirees' rightful demands. She added that until the mullahs’ dictatorship remains in power, unemployment, inflation, corruption, injustice, and class differences will exacerbate.

