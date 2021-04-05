Matthew Keezer talks about Bangkok, Thailand – A Wide Range of Activities and Marvelous Sights to See
Bangkok has a wonderful history that includes many intricate temples and cultural diversity to explore!MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted travel authority Matthew Keezer says that when it comes to visiting the capital of Thailand, Bangkok is everything that you’d expect it to be. The city’s qualities project diversity, color, astounding architecture and photo opportunities that have to be seen to be believed! There are also many shopping bargains in the various malls and local stores as well as some of the most delectable dishes to be found in its huge selection of restaurants.
Covid-19 Considerations for Visiting Bangkok, Thailand
While there are some current restrictions in place, these restrictions may be lifted at any time. Therefore, now is the time to set down your tourist vacation activities and be ready to take advantage of the smaller crowds that will be present when you go.
From 7 December, travelers from 56 countries can now enter Thailand under the Visa Exemption Scheme. Passport holders from these countries are not required to obtain a visa when entering Thailand for tourism purposes and will be permitted to stay in the Kingdom for a period not exceeding 45 days. Some other countries may be eligible for stays of up to 90 days.
Travelers from those countries that are not on the visa exemption list can apply for a Special Tourist Visa (SVT).
However, all travelers will still need to comply with Thailand's 14-day current mandatory quarantine and show proof of a negative PCR test. See below for additional requirements.
Matthew Keezer strongly suggests that anyone who is planning a trip to Bangkok should check on the latest COVID-19 restrictions that are in place. These may change at any given time and you don’t want anything to hamper your vacation plans. Therefore, check the Thai Embassy's FAQ page for the latest information.
Planning Things to do in Bangkok
Matthew Keezer suggests that, while in Bangkok, you should definitely visit The Grand Palace, which is a study in the color and complexity of older Thai architecture. Besides being a feast for the eyes and an excellent photo opportunity, it also houses the Emerald Buddha.
Also, one of the most popular attractions in Bangkok is the Chatuchak Market where you can find some of the most outstanding bargains, especially when it comes to affordable gold jewelry. Your senses will also be filled with the delicious aroma of the food stalls and the sounds of sellers and their customers.
In addition, Matthew Keezer also suggests that you check with the various tourist attraction websites in order to determine if that particular attraction is currently operational, as this could change at any time.
After having endured the COVID-19 restrictions that may have been placed in your local area, Matthew Keezer says that now is the time to sit down and plan your next vacation in some interesting and exciting part of the world! In addition, if you also have a family that has become bored with current local restrictions, getting together in order to plan a vacation is the perfect family activity. So, start planning and anticipating where your next far-off travel location will be – hopefully, its Bangkok!
