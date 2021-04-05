Progressive Care Achieves Record COVID-19 Testing Revenues

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has surpassed $1 million in revenues directly driven by its COVID-19 testing program.

“We are truly grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the solution and help our community confront what promises to be a long-term battle with the virus, an elusive and formidable adversary,” commented Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care.

During 2020, the Company conducted over 4,700 COVID-19 tests that resulted in $599k in revenues. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, the revenue run rate associated with COVID-19 testing has accelerated, with approximately 2,900 tests, resulting in over $400k in revenues related to testing.

Mr. Weisberg continued, “We have recently added more testing equipment and analyzers and we hold a market-leading position in rapid results PCR and antigen-based testing systems. We are looking forward to continuing to expand our market share in COVID-19 testing throughout Florida State.”

About Progressive Care: Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Forward-Looking Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel

carlosr@pharmcorx.com