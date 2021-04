GameStop Announces Preliminary Sales Results for the First Nine Weeks of Fiscal 2021 Reflecting an Approximately 11% Increase Compared to the Prior Year Period

Sales for the five-week March 2021 period increased approximately 18% from prior year

Preliminary Sales Performance

For the first nine-weeks of fiscal 2021, total global sales increased approximately 11% from the nine-week period ended April 4, 2020

February: the four-week period ended February 27, 2021 total global sales increased approximately 5.3% from the four-week period ended February 29, 2020

March: the five-week period ended April 2, 2021,total global sales increased approximately 18% from the five week period ended April 4, 2020.



As a reminder, during the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and due to the spread of COVID-19 around the world, the Company’s various operations across 14 countries were negatively impacted due to temporary store closures and other government mandated restrictions that resulted in limited operations. During the first nine weeks of fiscal 2021, similar government mandated restrictions resulted in limited operations, primarily in Europe, and the Company operated with an approximately 13% decrease in the store base due to its strategic store optimization efforts.

The Company’s sales are preliminary and subject to completion of the month-end and quarter-end closing process and adjustments. As the Company has not completed its month-end and first quarter fiscal 2021 close process, the sales presented in this press release may change. The preliminary sales data presented in this press release have been prepared by, and are the responsibility of, our management. The preliminary sales data has not been compiled or examined by our independent auditors nor have our independent auditors performed any procedures with respect to this data or expressed any opinion or any form of assurance on such data. In addition, the preliminary sales data is not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for the quarter ending May 1, 2021 or for any future period. See “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor.”

