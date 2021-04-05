Eddie Bauer Becomes Exclusive National Sponsor of The Dyrt

Outdoor brand Eddie Bauer inspires, enables, and empowers everyone to experience the outdoors and live their adventure

Top camping platform The Dyrt makes it easier to get outside by crowdsourcing campground reviews, photos and tips from fellow campers across the U.S

Together, these companies are teaming up to help more people experience the outdoors in 2021



/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dyrt confirmed today that Eddie Bauer will be its exclusive 2021 National Brand Sponsor.



“Campers are currently signing up for The Dyrt PRO at a rate 20x faster than this time last year as more people go camping,” said Sarah Smith, Founder of top camping platform, The Dyrt. “We predict this partnership between Eddie Bauer & The Dyrt will help get millions more outside this year as camping interest continues to surge.”

The Dyrt’s Campground Review Contests fuel how campers find campsites online. Campers across the U.S. share photos and reviews of campgrounds, earn points, and win prizes for useful reviews. Each month, top reviewers from each of The Dyrt’s 40 U.S. regions are awarded a prize pack.

This year, winners will receive a prize pack that includes an Eddie Bauer Grand Prize and another item from one of The Dyrt’s 40 state-level sponsors. In addition, all winners will receive a free membership to The Dyrt PRO.

“We believe in the power of outdoor experiences, but for many, the process of finding, booking and accessing campsites can be unwelcoming and overwhelming at times. The Dyrt makes accessing the outdoors that much easier and we’re excited to be partnering with them,” said Damien Huang, President, Eddie Bauer.

Eddie Bauer believes that outdoor experiences should be for everyone and is committed to bringing the benefits of the outdoors to more communities. As part of this partnership, they will offer free 90-day memberships of The Dyrt PRO to all shoppers at their 200+ store locations across the US and to the millions of outdoor enthusiasts who purchase Eddie Bauer products online. Visit thedyrt.com/eb.

About:

The Dyrt

The Dyrt PRO, with 1 million+ campsites, reviews and tips, offers camping search features and camping discounts to make camping easy. Available on the web, iOS, and Android.

Eddie Bauer

For more than 100 years, outdoor brand Eddie Bauer has been inspiring, enabling and empowering people to live their adventure. Offering performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories, and gear, Eddie Bauer products are built to last and are available online at eddiebauer.com, and at more than 200 stores in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, and other international markets.

Press Contact: Maggie Fisher mfisher@thedyrt.com



