Teneobio Announces Achievement of Milestone Payment as Janssen Advances Phase I Study of Bispecific JNJ-75348780 for the Treatment of NHL and CLL

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teneobio, Inc., a clinical stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel multi-specific biotherapeutic antibodies, reported the Phase I clinical entry and the dosing of patients with the bispecific JNJ-75348780 in a Phase I study (https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04540796), which is sponsored by Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen). The Phase I dose escalation study will evaluate patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Participants will receive JNJ-75348780 by intravenous (IV) or subcutaneous (SC) administration.



Teneobio entered a research collaboration and license agreement with Janssen in July of 2018. Janssen subsequently exercised a commercial license to Teneobio’s bispecific lead candidate in September of 2019. Teneobio will receive a payment for the Phase I clinical milestone and is eligible for future clinical development and commercial milestone payments per potential candidate. Teneobio would also receive royalties on world–wide net sales of each multi-specific product.

Omid Vafa, CBO at Teneobio added, “We are very pleased with the rapid advance of our licensed bispecific product to the clinic by the Janssen oncology development team. Teneobio’s collaborative spirit and productive teamwork with Janssen are a testament to our commitment to bring novel and innovative therapeutics to patients in need.”

About Teneobio, Inc.

Teneobio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new class of biologics, Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAb®), for the treatments of cancer, autoimmunity, and infectious diseases. Teneobio’s discovery platform, TeneoSeek, comprises genetically engineered animals (UniRat® and OmniFlic®), next-generation sequencing, bioinformatics and high-throughput vector assembly technologies. TeneoSeek rapidly identifies large numbers of unique binding molecules specific for therapeutic targets of interest. Versatile antibody variable domains (UniDab®) derived from UniAb® can be assembled into multi-specific and multivalent therapeutic proteins, surpassing limitations of conventional antibody therapeutics. Teneobio’s “plug-and-play” T-cell engaging platform includes a diverse set of anti-CD3 antibodies for therapeutics with optimal efficacy and reduced toxicity.

Teneobio partners include AbbVie, GSK, Kite, Poseida, Intellia, and ArsenalBio. For more information, please visit www.teneobio.com.