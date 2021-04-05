/EIN News/ -- ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 29-Mar-21 62,090 519.53 32,257,766.72 30-Mar-21 62,771 513.91 32,258,481.41 31-Mar-21 62,458 516.47 32,257,720.73 1-Apr-21 61,053 528.35 32,257,608.97 2-Apr-21 - - -

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).