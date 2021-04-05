Construction scheduled to begin April 6 in Dickinson

BISMARCK, N.D. - Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday, April 6 on the Interstate 94 Business Loop from 10th Avenue East to the I-94 Interchange in Dickinson.

This reconstruction project consists of repaving and widening the roadway, adding new overhead lighting, making improvements to the storm drainage system, and adding a new shared-use path along the north side of the I-94 Business Loop. A shared-use path supports multiple recreation and transportation opportunities, such as walking, bicycling, inline skating, and people who use a wheelchair.

The project will also involve rebuilding the westbound off-ramp from I-94 at Exit 64.

During construction, a 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

Flaggers and pilot cars will be present during certain phases of the project and the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph throughout the work zone unless otherwise posted. Minimum delays are expected and the project is expected to be complete this fall.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at https://travel.dot.nd.gov/.

###