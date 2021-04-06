Investments In Prophylactic Vaccines Are A Trend In The Cancer Vaccines Industry

Cancer Vaccines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Companies in the cancer vaccines market are increasingly investing in preventive or prophylactic vaccines for cancer prevention according to TBRC’s cancer vaccines market research report. Prophylactic vaccines are designed to build immunity in a patient. A prophylactic or preventative vaccine involves introducing antigens into a person's body. According to the World Health Organization, cervical cancer was reported as the second-most common cancer in women with an estimation of 84% new cases worldwide. So far, there are 3 HPV vaccines currently present for the prophylaxis of cancers. Two among these will protect against both HPV 16 and HPV 18, which causes 70% of cervical cancer and the third vaccine prevents 3 more oncogenic HPV types, which further causes 20% of cervical cancers. These three vaccines include Gardasil and Gardasil9 by Merck and Cervarix by GSK. In April 2019, Bayer, through its investment arm Leaps by Bayer, has invested in a US-based biotechnology firm Khloris Biosciences, which is focused on developing prophylactic anti-cancer vaccines.

Other cancer vaccines market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In May 2020, Merck, a US-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Themis Bioscience for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to complement Merck's capabilities in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of vaccines. Themis Bioscience is a pharmaceutical company that manufactures vaccines and immune-modulatory therapies developed using the measles virus vector platform based on a vector originally.

Major players in the cancer vaccines market are GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Aduro Biotech, Astrazeneca Plc, Dendreon, Astellas Pharma Inc, Sanofi Pasteur, Sanpower Group, and CSL Limited.

The global cancer vaccines market size is expected to grow from $4.9 billion in 2020 to $5.55 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. Cancer vaccines market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cancer vaccines market is expected to reach $9.18 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13%.

The cancer vaccines market analysis report is segmented by type into preventive cancer vaccines, therapeutic cancer vaccines. The cancer vaccines market is also segmented by technology into dendritic cells (DC) cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, antigen/adjuvant cancer vaccines, whole cell cancer vaccines, viral vector & DNA cancer vaccines, by cancer type into prostate, cervical, colorectal, throat, others and by end-user into cancer treatment centers, research institutes.

Cancer Vaccines Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cancer vaccines global market overview, forecast cancer vaccines global market size and growth for the whole market, cancer vaccines global market segments, and geographies, cancer vaccines global market trends, cancer vaccines global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

