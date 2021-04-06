Teknion Data Solutions To Showcase A Data Quality Management Automation Solution At The 7th Annual WWDVC

Validatar Dramatically Improves Data Quality for Data Vault Environments Through Automation

Poor data quality costs organizations an average of $15M per year” — Gartner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teknion Data Solutions will showcase Validatar, a data quality management automation solution designed to improve the quality and trust in data, at the 7th Annual Worldwide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC).

Teknion is a platinum sponsor at this one-of-a-kind Data Vault focused event. As a Platinum Sponsor, Teknion and the Validatar solution will be presenting a Customer Success Presentation, a Hands-On Data Quality Management Framework workshop and a Product Roadmap session sharing Teknion’s vision for Validatar and what Data Quality Management automation looks like. Besides these, attendees will be able to interact with the Validatar team throughout the multi-day WWDVC virtual event at the virtual booths.

A spokesperson from Teknion said, "Any organization that is working with data can benefit from Validatar’s robust feature set that automates the discovery, profiling, testing and monitoring of any and all of an organization’s data assets.

Organizations who are building out a modern data warehouse using a Data Vault 2.0 methodology will quickly realize the value Validatar provides as part of their automation enabled technology stack. Automation is a key underpinning of a successful Data Vault implementation and Validatar automates the profiling, testing and monitoring processes required for the streamlined delivery of consistently high quality data."

During the event, Teknion will be announcing the release of two (2) new Validatar Test Pack modules, including a Snowflake module and a Data Vault module. These are in addition to the current WhereScape Metadata Test Pack module already available.

Teknion encourages anyone trying to design and implement a modern data warehouse at their organization to attend as many of the sessions throughout the three (3) days of WWDVC virtual event.

Teknion Data Solutions is a Data & Analytics consulting firm, specializing in helping organizations unlock the value of their data. Teknion delivers software and services across the data and analytics ecosystem, including Data Strategy, Data Governance, Data Pipelines, Data Science, Visual Analytics and Integrated Apps & Portals.

Teknion is offering a limited number of discounted passes to anyone that would like to attend. Please contact them by email at wcollins@teknionusa.com.

