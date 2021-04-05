USDA FSA Quality Loss Program Deadline Extended

FSA extended deadline from March 5 to April 9 for producers to apply for Quality Loss Adjustment Program

FSA extended the deadline from March 5 to April 9 for producers to apply for the Quality Loss Adjustment (QLA) Program because of recent winter storms in some parts of the country and some clarifications to program rules. This program assists producers who suffered crop quality losses due to qualifying 2018 and 2019 natural disasters.

There have been some rule changes regarding production sold as feed which may make producers eligible. Producers that sold grain as feed and have not applied for a quality loss are encouraged to contact their local FSA office.

Eligible crops include those for which federal crop insurance or Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage is available, except for grazed crops and value loss crops, such as honey, maple sap, aquaculture, floriculture, mushrooms, ginseng root, ornamental nursery, Christmas trees, and turf grass sod. Additionally, crops that were sold or fed to livestock or that are in storage may be eligible.

FSA will issue payments once the application period ends. If the total amount of calculated QLA payments exceeds available program funding, payments will be prorated.

Click here to visit USDA's QLA Program website to learn more.