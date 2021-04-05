COVID-19 Daily Update 4-1-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of April 1, 2021, there have been 2,458,806 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 142,233 total cases and 2,683 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 95-year old female from Jackson County, a 91-year old female from Ohio County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 41-year old male from Raleigh County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 97-year old female from Ohio County.

“To honor the lives of these West Virginians who have passed, I ask that you please continue all prevention efforts against COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our deepest sympathies are extended at this time of grief.”

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (1,317), Berkeley (10,748), Boone (1,749), Braxton (838), Brooke (2,067), Cabell (8,413), Calhoun (243), Clay (394), Doddridge (516), Fayette (3,023), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,175), Greenbrier (2,509), Hampshire (1,624), Hancock (2,633), Hardy (1,395), Harrison (5,164), Jackson (1,790), Jefferson (4,077), Kanawha (13,162), Lewis (1,106), Lincoln (1,361), Logan (2,947), Marion (3,941), Marshall (3,176), Mason (1,878), McDowell (1,417), Mercer (4,402), Mineral (2,658), Mingo (2,315), Monongalia (8,683), Monroe (1,023), Morgan (1,019), Nicholas (1,389), Ohio (3,859), Pendleton (668), Pleasants (819), Pocahontas (618), Preston (2,724), Putnam (4,563), Raleigh (5,571), Randolph (2,467), Ritchie (642), Roane (529), Summers (729), Taylor (1,155), Tucker (518), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,784), Wayne (2,759), Webster (449), Wetzel (1,179), Wirt (370), Wood (7,458), Wyoming (1,832).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested .

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov . The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Fayette, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Mingo, Morgan, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, and Webster counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV 4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr., Danville, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hampshire County Fair Grounds (at the dining hall), Fairground Drive, Augusta, WV

Hardy County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North Main Street, Moorefield, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Delbarton Fire Department, County Highway 65/12, Delbarton, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Nicholas County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 7:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

(pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid )

Raleigh County

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )

Webster County

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/ )