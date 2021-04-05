Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Daily Update 4-3-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 3, 2021, there have been 2,482,239 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 143,106 total cases and 2,693 total deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 63-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Taylor County, a 45-year old female from Logan County, an 88-year old male from Kanawha County and an 89-year old male from Brooke County. 

“I believe brighter days are ahead for West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We must continue to work together to prevent further loss of loved ones due to COVID-19.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,320), Berkeley (10,860), Boone (1,767), Braxton (842), Brooke (2,073), Cabell (8,450), Calhoun (248), Clay (410), Doddridge (517), Fayette (3,064), Gilmer (731), Grant (1,185), Greenbrier (2,526), Hampshire (1,637), Hancock (2,638), Hardy (1,399), Harrison (5,190), Jackson (1,803), Jefferson (4,107), Kanawha (13,298), Lewis (1,110), Lincoln (1,367), Logan (2,952), Marion (3,964), Marshall (3,189), Mason (1,886), McDowell (1,424), Mercer (4,415), Mineral (2,664), Mingo (2,325), Monongalia (8,697), Monroe (1,027), Morgan (1,034), Nicholas (1,397), Ohio (3,885), Pendleton (671), Pleasants (820), Pocahontas (621), Preston (2,734), Putnam (4,605), Raleigh (5,665), Randolph (2,468), Ritchie (643), Roane (539), Summers (733), Taylor (1,158), Tucker (519), Tyler (657), Upshur (1,792), Wayne (2,767), Webster (450), Wetzel (1,187), Wirt (370), Wood (7,469), Wyoming (1,837).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. 

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov. The COVID-19 dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information. 

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Jefferson, Lewis, Putnam and Raleigh counties.

April 3

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lewis County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV

Raleigh County

