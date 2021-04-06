Electro Scan Inc. Expands Its Leak Detection Sales Staff in Canada and the United States
Electro Scan Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Luc Lupien (CANADA) and Nick Jackson (U.S.) Business Development executives.
Electro Scan's Patented New Age Leak Detection Solutions Brings Unprecedented Locational Accuracy and Severities expressed in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second marking where 'X" marks the spot to dig.
Electro Scan supports a comprehensive product library allowing its in-house and authorized contractors to assess pipe diameters ranging from 2 inches (50mm) to 72 inches (1800mm).
Multi-sensor probe combines Acoustic (legacy listening), CCTV (visual navigation), and Conductivity (pinpoint leak location), in a single in-pipe tethered platform.
Luc Lupien Joins as Electro Scan's Canadian Director of Business Development and Nick Jackson Joins as Electro Scan's U.S. Director of Business Development
"We're delighted to add two outstanding industry experts to the Electro Scan Team," stated Chuck Hansen, Founder & CEO, Electro Scan Inc. "Luc Lupien's experience with potable water Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) lining projects and Nick Jackson's established history of selling Electro Scan products & services at the company's largest dealer in the Southeast U.S., will allow both hit the ground running; especially with our new Potable Water Leak Detection solution.”
Luc Lupien, Director of Business Development, Canada
Based in Montreal, Quebec, Lupien joins Electro Scan following 25 successful years in the polymers business, performing sales & marketing for companies such as Dow Chemical and BASF Corporation covering both Canada and the United States. In the most recent 12 years, Lupien served the Municipal Potable Water Market where he developed the North American market for Aqua-Pipe technology and worked with Sanexen. Lupien now looks forward to advancing the Canadian market for Electro Scan's cutting-edge technology. Contact: luc@electroscan.com
Nick Jackson, Director of Business Development, U.S.
Based in Oxford, Mississippi, Jackson joins the company after previously working with Electro Scan's largest independent distributor in the U.S. Southeast, Kazmier & Associates. Holding a B.S. degree in Nuclear & Radiological Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, Jackson is an experienced technical sales professional with a strong history selling instrumentation and water infrastructure process equipment, including Electro Scan products & services. Jackson will be supporting in-house sales & business development of Electro Scan's U.S. potable water leak detection solution, in addition to gravity sewer leak detection products & services. Contact: nick@electroscan.com
The company’s innovative low-voltage pipe inspection technology offers unparalleled advantages to pipeline owners over legacy acoustic leak detection and visual inspection methods and can be applied in both pressure and gravity pipe systems. Electro Scan's patented solutions provide utilities 1 cm or 3/8" locational accuracy, while quantifying leak severities in either Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second.
"I'm excited to bring the industry's leading leak detection solution to QA/QC water & sewer rehabilitation," stated Lupien. "And offer a next generation solution that finally addresses how to locate & quantify leaks to reduce Non-Revenue Water (NRW)."
“I look forward to helping bring new, reliable, and accurate technology to the water & sewer leak detection market," stated Jackson. "Water is our most important resource, and we need accurate reliable data to help conserve it” Lupien continued.
Both Lupien & Jackson joined Electro Scan on April 2, 2021 and are already connecting with old & new friends.
"Returning global economies to healthy growth will depend largely on municipal utilities and the private sector alike to proactively adapt to our now disrupted reality," stated Hansen. "Focusing on business as usual is no longer acceptable, as people need to show real results to reducing infiltration and non-revenue water losses, setting data-driven priorities for capital spending, and testing pipeline repairs, rehabilitation, and renewals for water tightness that were once given a free pass by legacy inspection technologies that relied on listening for leaks or visual inspection."
Digital transformation of water utilities will have a profound impact on the way pipelines are selected for repair and rehabilitation, in many cases causing dramatic shifts in prioritizing capital expenditures when compared to use of legacy technologies.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Electro Scan Inc., a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment products and services for the water & wastewater pipeline market, was recognized at the 2021 IoT Breakthrough ‘Leak Detection Solution of the Year’. Electro Scan Inc. develops proprietary pipe condition assessment equipment, delivers field services, and offers cloud-based data processing and reporting applications that automatically locate, measure, and report defects in sewer, water, and natural gas pipelines, typically not found by legacy inspection methods.
