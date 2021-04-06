Electro Scan Inc. Expands Its Leak Detection Sales Staff in Canada and the United States

Electro Scan Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of Luc Lupien (CANADA) and Nick Jackson (U.S.) Business Development executives.

Electro Scan's Patented New Age Leak Detection Solutions Brings Unprecedented Locational Accuracy and Severities expressed in Gallons per Minute or Liters per Second marking where 'X" marks the spot to dig.

Electro Scan supports a comprehensive product library allowing its in-house and authorized contractors to assess pipe diameters ranging from 2 inches (50mm) to 72 inches (1800mm).

Multi-sensor probe combines Acoustic (legacy listening), CCTV (visual navigation), and Conductivity (pinpoint leak location), in a single in-pipe tethered platform.