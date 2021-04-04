Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (3 April 2021)

Malawi has registered eight new COVID-19 cases, 103 new recoveries and one new death. All new cases are locally transmitted: three from Blantyre, and one each from Kasungu, Lilongwe, Mangochi, Mwanza, and Mchinji Districts. One new death was registered and is from Blantyre District. To the families that have lost their loved during this pandemic, may you find peace, hope and love during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 33,647 cases including 1,120 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.33%). Of these cases, 2,119 are imported infections and 31,528 are locally transmitted. Cumulatively, 30,593 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 90.9%) and 134 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 1,800. Two cases were hospitalised while two were discharged. A total of 29 active cases are hospitalised: 11 in Lilongwe, 10 in Blantyre, two each in Salima and Mchinji, and one each in Zomba, Mangochi, Karonga, and Thyolo Districts. On testing, 284 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 72 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR. The positive cases, out of the total, translates to a positivity rate of 2.8%. Cumulatively, 220,174 tests have been conducted in the country. On COVID-19 vaccination, cumulatively 157,581 doses have been administered in the country with 2,780 being administered.

The country reported the first cases of COVID-19 on 2nd April 2020 when three cases were reported. We marked a year since the first COVID-19 cases were confirmed in our country. It has been a challenging year as the disease has affected all aspects of our lives. Our health system was stretched due to increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and it is worthwhile to note that the health system has withstood the pressure as we are fighting the COVID-19. Let me take this opportunity to appreciate the good work that our health care workers are doing in fighting this pandemic.

Indeed, our health workers has demonstrated high level dedication and commitment as they are discharging their duties. A year on and counting, we need to self-reflect and consider how best we can support each other to help to reduce the further spread of COVID-19 in our country. We really need to work as one.I If everyone plays a role by adhering to the preventive and containment