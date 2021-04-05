Ideal Homes International launches a virtual event to purchase property in Florida

Find out about the property for sale in the resort! Find out about the discounts! Sign up for the virtual event! Contact the Ideal Homes team for more information.

Ideal Homes International, has announced a 10% discount offer on a limited number of properties for sale in Orlando, Florida.

We’re anticipating major interest in the discounted holiday homes from 5th April” — Chris White-Ideal Homes International

FARO, PORTUGAL , April 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- “We have a limited number of homes for sale at the discounted rate, which means that families who act fast are going to end up with an absolutely superb bargain“- Chris White, Chairman & Founder, Ideal Homes International. “In Florida’s booming property market, discounts like this are unheard of. We are delighted to be able to provide such an impressive reduction for these outstanding homes. Situated a luxury resort with superb facilities, from an on-site waterpark, activity lake, pools and spa to a range of restaurants and bars, all just five minutes from Walt Disney World. This is Florida at its best.”Chris White, Chairman & Founder, Ideal Homes InternationalIdeal Homes International has already sold 150 homes in Portugal and Spain so far in 2021, with Chairman & Founder Chris White negotiating discounts directly with resort owners and then passing these along to buyers. The transaction makes sense for both parties – the seller benefits from the rapid sale of multiple properties, while the buyer benefits from a reduced price.Used to running 20 events per year prior to the pandemic, the Ideal Homes International team is certainly experienced at meeting buyers’ needs when it comes to viewings, tours and all the other aspects of overseas property discovery.The 5th-9th April virtual event will connect buyers not just with Ideal Homes International’s Chris White but with a variety of experts on a one-to-one basis. Information and advice will be available covering the buying process, property management and potential rental income, mortgage options, legalities, currency exchange and more. Sign up for our Virtual Event starting Monday 5th April, 2021.

