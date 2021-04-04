Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (3 April 2021)

1,184 people have tested positive, from a sample size of 7,139. Our positivity rate is at 16.5%. Total confirmed positive cases are 138,077. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,511,592.

County distribution; Nairobi 613, Kiambu 92, Nyeri 59, Kericho 47, Uasin Gishu 38, Machakos 37, Meru 33, Kajiado 28, Nakuru 26, Nyamira 26, Nyandarua 23, Kilifi 23, Taita Taveta 19, Kakamega 17, Laikipia 16, Kirinyaga 12, Bomet 11, Bungoma 11, Mombasa 8, Murang’a 8, Busia 5, Kitui 5, Homa Bay 5, Vihiga 4, Kisumu 3, Kwale 2, Makueni 2, Mandera 2, Migori 2, Marsabit 1, Nandi 1, Garissa 1, Narok 1 and Isiolo 1.

220 patients have recovered from the disease, 177 from the Home Based & Isolation Care, & 43 from various health facilities. Total recoveries stand at 93,650.

1,582 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, 5,376 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 187 patients are in the ICU, 43 of whom are on ventilatory support and 111 on supplemental oxygen. 33 patients are on observation.

247 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 234 of them in the general wards and 13 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).