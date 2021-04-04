TosDis Easystake - Start Staking without Having to Code

Earning Returns On Staked ERC or BSC Tokens Now Possible, Polkadot Support Next In Line

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, TosDis EasyStake has gone live with the support for ERC and BSC chains with multiple chains in the pipeline. TosDis is one of the leading platforms that allow DeFi projects to create staking pools without any technical knowledge so their users can earn staking rewards without having to learn the technical aspects of staking functionality.



DeFi Staking Has a Problem, TosDis Has a Solution

Decentralized finance has been growing at a rapid pace throughout the 2020 and Q1 of 2021. A large number of new DeFi projects have emerged throughout the year, and some of the already successful projects have also grown in double digits. A majority of these projects rely on staking-based algorithms, where users can lock-in a specific value of their crypto holdings into a pool for acquiring the authority to validate transactions and earn staking rewards.

A vital issue with staking is that it requires the person to have technical knowledge. Without that knowledge, one can't expect to earn the "interest income" of staking rewards on their holdings. Project developers can also not imagine creating a staking pool without technical expertise. Due to this requirement, a large number of non-tech-savvy people shy away from staking their crypto holdings, or even from participating in the DeFi ecosystem at all. On the other hand, project owners think of staking as something that would consume a lot of their time and financial resources to be implemented.

TosDis Easystake is Like the "No Code" Version of DeFi that Anyone Can Use

Fortunately, new solutions are emerging to mitigate this issue and enable anyone to create Staking pools or stake their tokens. There are many Staking-as-a-Service platforms emerging in the market that reduce the requirement of technical expertise for both project developers and token holders. TosDis EasyStake recently went live with support for ERC and BSC chains with multiple chains in the pipeline.

This means that projects can now create Staking and Yield Farming pools on ERC and BSC networks with the help of TosDis EasyStake without having any technical knowledge about staking. On the other hand, token holders can start staking and earning rewards without learning all the technicalities of staking, thanks to the simple UI and UX. The best part is that all this convenience comes for a small fee, which is deducted automatically out of the staking rewards so there's no need to pay anything out of the pocket.

Completely Permissionless Platform - All DeFi Services Available with 3 Clicks to Anyone

The best part about TosDis Finance is that it's a completely permissionless platform. It means that one doesn't need to have any special authority to create a regular Staking pool or Yield Farming pool. Anyone can deploy a pool, and anyone can start generating returns on their staked assets. There's also no need to have any particular technical expertise - common knowledge of crypto assets, staking, and trading will be good enough to get anyone started.

No Hidden Costs

TosDis Finance also doesn't have any hidden costs for its EasyStake offering. There are no development costs and absolutely no other hidden costs that need to be spent in order to benefit from this revolutionary new method of generating returns on staked assets. All one needs are some staked assets on the networks that have been integrated with the platform (ERC and BSC, namely, with Polkadot and some other chains, planned to be integrated soon).

Multiple Wallet Support

There's also don't need any special wallet from the developers of the EasyStake platform in order to use it. TosDis supports multiple non-custodial wallets to make the life of its users significantly easier. They include Metamask, Trustwallet, Walletconnect, and Mathswallet. Support for more wallets may be introduced soon, so anyone can choose the wallet of their choice to start using TosDis Finance EasyStake platform because these are all very well-known and popular wallet options in the world of crypto.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, the TosDis EasyStake platform is opening up the DeFi ecosystem to a whole new world of possibilities, where things that were not imaginable until a few years ago are not only possible but also advantageous. The platform makes DeFi much better than the traditional banking and financial system. Unlike a bank account where people get little to no interest in holding their money, the TosDis platform provides an opportunity to get the highest possible returns from token assets with simplicity.

That's what makes it one of the most important projects in DeFi ecosystem. Everyone who has not started using it should start using it now to explore the new possibilities it's bringing to the world of DeFi.

Social links

Official Telegram group https://t.me/Tosdis

Announcement channel https://t.me/TosdisAnn

Twitter https://twitter.com/tosdisfinance

Medium https://tosdis-fi.medium.com





Media contact

Company: Tosdis

Contact: Media Team

Email: business@tosdis.finance

Website: https://tosdis.finance/





SOURCE: Tosdis