Kwasi Asare accepted into Fast Company Executive Board

Kwasi Asare, ESAIYO, Co-Founder and CMO, has been accepted into the Fast Company Executive Board, an invitation-only professional organization of leaders who share a commitment to shaping the future of business.

Kwasi Asare was selected to join the organization based on his expertise and proven track record in Media and Technology. As a member, Kwasi Asare joins industry-leading peers from the worlds of corporate leadership, design, media, entertainment, technology, social responsibility, marketing, advertising, social impact, and nonprofit.

Scott Gerber, founder of Fast Company Executive Board, said, “We are pleased to accept Kwasi Asare into the Fast Company Executive Board. When leaders gather in curated, private settings, they can collaborate and create new business opportunities across a broad range of industries. Kwasi Asare brings valuable professional insights and accomplishments to this group.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to drive the public discourse about critical issues across our society through publishing on Fast Company and networking with other visionaries, leaders, and entrepreneurs,” said Kwasi Asare.

Kwasi will get access to a dedicated online platform designed to foster connections and information sharing. Through lively discussions, virtual events, and online meetups, members will help one another solve business challenges and celebrate successes.

Members also have the opportunity to publish relevant professional insights on FastCompany.com. Some specific areas of focus will be innovation, creativity, world-changing ideas, work-life balance and social impact.

Members can participate in Expert Panel® discussions that are compiled into easy-to-read articles with the latest industry thinking from a diverse group of experts. In addition, members have exclusive access to business coaching opportunities and top-quality, exclusive deals.

