Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (2 April 2021)

1,851 people have tested positive, from a sample size of 9,676. Our positivity rate is at 19.1%. Total confirmed positive cases are 136,893. Cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,504,453.

Distribution of cases by county: Nairobi 796, Kiambu 151, Mombasa 106, Uasin Gishu 83, Nakuru 79, Machakos 52, Nyandarua 44, Kisumu 38, Kilifi 37, Kitui 36, Meru 35, Kericho 34, Kajiado 33, Bungoma 32, Trans Nzoia 25, , Embu 22, Kakamega 19, Murang’a 17, Kirinyaga 14, Mandera 14, Kirinyaga 14, Mandera 14, Makueni 13, West Pokot 11, Siaya 11, Nandi 10, Busia 9, Laikipia 7, Isiolo 6, Kisii 6, Bomet 6, Kwale 5, Baringo 4, Migori 4,Taita Taveta 4, Garissa 3, Turkana 3, Nyeri 3, Marsabit 2, Samburu 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Narok 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

363 patients have recovered. 215 from the Home Based & Isolation Care & 148 from various health facilities. Total recoveries stand at 93,430. 19 deaths have been reported, all from late death reports from facility record audits. Cumulative fatalities are 2,186.

1,597 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide. 4,943 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 185 patients are in the ICU, 43 of whom are on ventilatory support & 106 on supplemental oxygen. 36 patients are on observation.

246 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 234 of them in the general wards and 12 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).