Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 262 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,640 in the last 365 days.

Delay of the Roadshow Session on the bidding round in Low Congo and Kwanza Basins

Angola’s Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANPG), the country’s oil and gas regulator, has announced it is postponing the Roadshow Session on the Petroleum Potential of the Blocks of the 2020 Bidding Round, previously scheduled for the 6th of April.

The event will now take place on the 12th of April, at the same time and place. The invitations already sent out will still be valid.

The agency states that the postponement is justified by agenda reasons, completely unrelated to ANPG, and apologises for any inconvenience.

Companies interested in participating in the event, and who have not yet received an invitation, can request one via email through licitacoeseventos@anpg.co.ao, providing the name and role of the company's representatives.

Due to the limitations imposed by health concerns, some of the guests may be asked to attend via Zoom.

The Angolan National Agency for Oil, Gas and Biofuels counts on Africa Oil & Power (AOP) (www.AfricaOilAndPower.com) - the leading investment promotion platform in the African energy sector - as a communications consultant. Please contact joao@africaoilandpower.com for more information.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil & Power Conference.

You just read:

Delay of the Roadshow Session on the bidding round in Low Congo and Kwanza Basins

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.