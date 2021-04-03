Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 322 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,789 in the last 365 days.

Weigh in on the 2021 beach list

The list of beaches that the BEACH Program plans to sample during the 2021 season is now on our website. You can weigh in on this list by sending us feedback from April 1 through 8.

View the list of beaches being monitored

We sample for fecal bacteria beginning the week of May 20 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. You can see which beaches have an advisory on our interactive Beach Closure and Advisory map during the swimming and sampling season. We encourage you to bookmark this map on your smartphone.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by following our Fecal Matters blog posts (use the Fecal Matters tag to bring up all the related stories), connecting on Facebook, or joining our listserv.

You just read:

Weigh in on the 2021 beach list

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.