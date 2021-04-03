Weigh in on the 2021 beach list

The list of beaches that the BEACH Program plans to sample during the 2021 season is now on our website. You can weigh in on this list by sending us feedback from April 1 through 8.

We sample for fecal bacteria beginning the week of May 20 through Labor Day, Sept. 2. You can see which beaches have an advisory on our interactive Beach Closure and Advisory map during the swimming and sampling season. We encourage you to bookmark this map on your smartphone.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by following our Fecal Matters blog posts (use the Fecal Matters tag to bring up all the related stories), connecting on Facebook, or joining our listserv.