DONY focus wholesale face mask for USA suppliers: made in breathable cotton, reusable 60x & extremely comfortable

But not all masks are the same, with one mask, in particular, topping the charts in brand popularity for wholesalers and businesses alike.
The reusable, high-tech face coverings from Dony utilize some of the most advanced face mask technology available, making them some of the most efficient and comfortable masks on the market.
And cheaper than many of their lower quality competitors.
The reusable Dony mask is a favorite in personal protection in markets around the globe, but it should not be a large surprise for those in the garment industry, as Dony has a reputation of being one of the best garment manufacturers in Vietnam and are poised to see rapid global expansion.
“The technology we put into the design and production of these masks is second to none,” said Pham Quang Anh, Dony CEO. “We set out to make the best mask for the price and with the long list of features included with each Dony face-covering I think we have exceeded our goal.”
Dony masks have become a favorite for companies and distributors worldwide with their impressive list of included features.
Why Dony face masks are a top choice for protection:
• The Dony Premium Antibacterial Cloth Mask is washable and reusable (up to 60 times without losing effectiveness)
• Certifications from health agencies across the globe including CE, FDA, and TUV Reach
• It is made from a three-ply, water-resistant, and 99.9 percent antibacterial cloth
• Water-resistant, preventing droplets from sticking to the mask surface
• Anti-bacterial inner layer
• Advanced 100 percent antibacterial cotton with a nano-silver filtration layer
• Secure ear loops
• Shipped in medical-grade packaging
• EO gas sterilization, with built-in indicators
Why Dony face masks are a top choice in comfort and style:
• Available in a variety of colors for bulk orders
• Unisex and perfect-fit design
• Branding and logo placement
Why Dony face masks are a top choice for business:
• Exclusive distribution partnerships available
• Global reach
• High-profit margin
• Great for business promotion
• Custom branding and logo services available
• Accepted for sale at Pharmacies, E-commerce, hospitals & Clinics, Long Term Care Centers, Schools, supermarkets.
“We like to believe at Dony we make the best quality face mask in the multiple-use cloth face mask market,” Pham said. “They are stylish, they are comfortable, they are durable and most importantly they are safe.”
As demand for the Dony mask continues to grow, it is clear that customers around the world agree.
“We are getting calls and emails from new locations every day inquiring about our nano-silver face masks,” Pham said. “As more and more people are hearing about how comfortable they are from friends and family the more people are trying to find them.”
And those customers are not shy about saying how good the masks are.
“We have ordered three different times, just to keep up with demand,” a recent review said. “The staff in all of our locations are such huge fans of these masks, I would get complaints when they had to use the other ones we had purchase from their competitors. I will not make that mistake again! From here on out Dony facemasks are the only way to go.”
“Our customers are the most important shareholders we have as a company,” Pham said. “They are our greatest teachers and our best friends. So, we look at every transaction in that light. We want to fully stand behind every item that leaves our factory because those users deserve nothing but the highest quality of product.
That stands true for everything we do at Dony; yesterday, today, tomorrow, and forever. Those people that have used our products can attest to our ability, it’s on us to ensure that trust is not broken and reward those users, and our corporate partners, to continually deliver the highest quality products at a more than reasonable price. And that is exactly what we plan to continue to do.”
Finished units are shipped in medical packaging. They can be sterilized with EO gas technology that is commonly used for medical supplies. An indicator strip shows the wearer if the mask has been sterilized. This commitment to quality enables DONY to export the masks to demanding countries like the USA and destinations in Europe.
Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain.
