TeamBonding Podcast Announces Season 2

Team Building Saves the World

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- April 2nd, 2021 - TeamBonding Inc. is back for a second season of the podcast series: Team Building Saves the World. Join host Rich Rininsland as he takes you behind the scenes to discuss the road to live events, company culture, and insights from program developers, leaders, and professionals in the team building industry. Rich talks all about this in his Season 2 trailer. Episodes will cover the behind-the-scenes of TeamBonding’s most popular programs, how their ideas come to life, as well as discussing changes brought on by world events. Listeners will get the inside scoop on how TeamBonding matches activities to groups, how to prepare for upcoming live events, and panel discussions with thought leaders of the team building industry. Season 2 will also look into how and why the concepts of team building are essential in today’s world, and check up on some of our most popular guests from last season.



“We’re going to take a behind-the-scenes look at events from development to sales, production to performance. This season we want YOU to feel like you are a definite part of this team.”

- Rich Rininsland, Host of Team Building Around the World



Team Building Saves the World’s first episode premieres April 6th, 2021, with future episodes coming out bi-weekly on Tuesdays, and can be found on any platform you listen to your podcasts on. Additionally, this year there will be video clips to go with each episode. The podcast will have an increased social media presence, encouraging listeners to submit feedback, ask questions that may even be aired! Listeners can also submit questions or feedback via email podcast@teambonding.com or at 617.426.1999, the podcast hotline.TeamBonding utilizes the knowledge and tools of experts and team building leaders all around the globe and is also partnered with the Catalyst Global Team Building Network, an association of team building providers with representatives in over 90 countries, speaking more than 20 languages.

No matter your location, TeamBonding has a proven solution to build your team.

Follow the team building podcast on Facebook, Linkedin, Twitter, and Instagram.

Melissa Ehlers TeamBonding 617.426.1999 podcast@teambonding.com