NFM Lending Sponsors Heart and Sole Virtual 5K

/EIN News/ -- Linthicum, Maryland, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to be the Going for the Gold sponsor for the Heart and Sole Virtual 5K, starting Friday, April 9, 2021, until Monday, April 12, 2021. This event will benefit JAFCO (Jewish Adoption and Family Care Options), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.

JAFCO’s mission is to care for abused and neglected children and those with developmental disabilities, especially in the Jewish community. They work in partnership with families and the entire community, giving every child a place to belong.

“We are blessed to be able to partner once again with an amazing organization like JAFCO,” said David Silverman, CEO of NFM Lending. “They continue to do the heavy lifting in the community, and we are glad to support their amazing work. Helping improve the lives of children is a core pillar of NFM’s philanthropic initiative, NFM C.A.R.E.S. We are committed to providing resources to help create a normal family environment for kids who otherwise would not have a stable childhood.”

JAFCO provides many high-quality services, including adoption, foster care, group home, emergency shelter, family preservation, independent living, and developmental disability programs in Sunrise, Florida, and a Northeast expansion office in Philadelphia. NFM Lending is proud to support JAFCO and looks forward to continuing its work with such an incredible organization.

JAFCO is just one of the several children-centric charities NFM Lending is honored to support. Other organizations include St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Ronald McDonald House Charities Maryland, Little Smiles, and Mickie’s Miracles.

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 42 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, and Freedmont Mortgage Group. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

