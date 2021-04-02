Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Patriot Reports 2020 Year end Results

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot,” “Bancorp” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PNBK), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced a net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.35 basic and diluted loss per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net loss of $87 thousand reported in the third quarter of 2020. The net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $3.8 million, or $0.97 per fully diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.72 per fully diluted shares in the fiscal year 2019. The Bank’s loan loss provision on a year over year basis is down $2.8 million, or 56.3% to $2.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

During the fourth quarter, Patriot recorded a $1.9 million charge associated with the establishment of a valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets and charges relating to a previous acquisition in the amount of $834 thousand. The income tax provision in the fourth quarter of 2020 was also impacted by a benefit for income taxes of $1.1 million due to reversal of an uncertain tax position.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Patriot has kept all branches open while at the same time leveraging its non-contact ATM’s and Live Banker ATMs. Patriot continues to optimize on-line banking services and expand customer call center staffing. The investments to enhance the digital platform and the customer service experience have been well tested during 2020 and the global pandemic. Patriot’s mobile deposits were up 124% and use of its mobile app banking was up 25%.

Throughout 2020 the Bank provided CARES Act payment relief on approximately $232.4 million of loans. A significant percentage of the loans deferred as a result of the CARES Act have now resumed normal payments. The balance of loans remaining on deferral in conjunction with the CARES Act had declined to $52.6 million at December 31, 2020 and subsequently declined to $37.8 million at March 30, 2021.

Patriot President & CEO Robert Russell stated: “The Bank is fortunate to have committed and dedicated employees who are resilient and resourceful. The Bank, thanks to efforts of its staff, focused on service and process improvements throughout a very challenging year. We continue to observe positive improvements related to loans previously on deferral, net interest margin and noninterest expense. The leadership team continues to evaluate and upgrade its staff and processes as evidenced by its recent upgrade to its SBA staff.” Mr. Russell added: “We believe the changes that have been implemented and a culture of accountability position the Bank for a strong 2021 and beyond. We remain focused on the delivery of excellent customer service with products that support our communities.”    

Financial Results:

As of December 31, 2020, total assets were $880.7 million compared to $979.8 million as of December 31, 2019. Net loans totaled $719.6 million versus $802.0 million as of December 31, 2019. Total deposits were $685.7 million and $769.5 million at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The change in loans and total assets represents the intentional resizing of the Bank’s balance sheet as the current economic uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic are assessed. The Company continues to originate loans, but at a slower pace than in the past, and has seen loan maturities and loan payoffs outpace loan originations during the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Bank remains focused on its cost of funds and funding sources. The overall decline in deposits of $83.9 million was the result of a planned decline in higher cost brokered deposits of $188.6 million partially offset by an increase in core and prepaid deposits in the amount of $104.7 million.

These balance sheet changes have significantly strengthened the Bank’s capital ratios and at the same time improved its net interest margin. These foundational changes position Patriot for a return to profitability in 2021 as margins are expected to continue to improve and the slowdown in business activity is expected to gradually rebound from the impact of the pandemic and return to more normalized levels.

Year-to-date December 31, 2020 net interest income was $24.2 million and declined $1.3 million, or 5.0% from year-to-date December 31, 2019. Net interest income for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 was unchanged at $6.2 million for the respective periods. Net interest margin showed strong improvement as a lower cost of funds resulted in a 2.93% margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with 2.65% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Compared to the prior year, net interest income was negatively impacted by a lower average loan balance, and an increase in the rate paid on FHLB borrowings associated with the conversion of certain borrowings from a low variable teaser rate to higher fixed rate. Overall, net interest income reflects the impact of lower market rates connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patriot recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.2 million and $5.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The year over year decline represents a decline of 56% compared to the year-to-date December 31, 2019. The decrease in provision for loan loss for the year ended 2020 was attributable to a reduced loan portfolio in 2020, stronger governance around credit administration and oversight of nonperforming assets. In addition, the 2019 provision included the impact of a single commercial loan charge-off as previously reported.   

The Allowance for Loan Losses at December 31, 2020 totaled 1.45% of total loans compared with 1.25% at December 31, 2019. The increase in the Allowance as a percent of loans in 2020 compared to 2019, reflects additional provisions associated with the estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and local business community in 2020 and a slightly lower loan portfolio.

Noninterest income was $2.0 million and $2.5 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively representing a decline of 20%. The decrease in noninterest income for the year-to-date period was due largely to reduced deposit fees and charges of $171 thousand and lower levels of gains on sales of SBA loans of $325 thousand associated with delays in executing the sale of those loans in 2020.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $28.1 million versus $26.7 million representing an increase of 5% from a year earlier. The increase was primarily due to higher project expenses and a non-cash intangible write-off aggregating $834 thousand relating to a prior period acquisition, and higher salaries and benefits costs.

The income tax benefit was $337 thousand for 2020 and reflects the establishment of a valuation allowance partially offsetting a reversal of a prior tax reserve as noted previously. The tax benefit recorded in 2019 was $899 thousand.

As of December 31, 2020, shareholders’ equity was $63.2 million, compared with $67.0 million at December 31, 2019. Patriot’s book value per share was $16.03 at December 31, 2020, compared with $17.04 at December 31, 2019. The Bank’s capital ratios continue to be strong, maintaining its “well capitalized” regulatory status. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.80%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.25% and total risk-based capital ratio was 12.50%.

Patriot Bank is headquartered in Stamford and operates 9 branch locations: in Scarsdale, NY; and Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Milford, Norwalk, Orange, Stamford, Westport, CT with Express Banking locations at Bridgeport/ Housatonic Community College, downtown New Haven and Trumbull at Westfield Mall. The Bank also maintains SBA lending offices in Stamford, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, along with a Rhode Island operations center.

About the Company:
Founded in 1994, and now celebrating its 26th year, Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot” or “Bancorp”) is the parent holding company of Patriot Bank N.A. (“Bank”), a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Stamford, CT. Patriot operates with full service branches in Connecticut and New York and provides lending products and services nationally. Patriot’s mission is to serve its local community and nationwide customer base by providing a growing array of banking solutions to meet the needs of individuals and small businesses owners. Patriot places great value in the integrity of its people and how it conducts business. An emphasis on building strong client relationships and community involvement are cornerstones of our philosophy as we seek to maximize shareholder value.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Certain statements contained in Bancorp’s public statements, including this one, may be forward looking and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in prevailing interest rates which would affect the interest earned on the Company’s interest earning assets and the interest paid on its interest bearing liabilities; (2) the timing of re-pricing of the Company’s interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities; (3) the effect of changes in governmental monetary policy; (4) the effect of changes in regulations applicable to the Company and the Bank and the conduct of its business; (5) changes in competition among financial service companies, including possible further encroachment of non-banks on services traditionally provided by banks; (6) the ability of competitors that are larger than the Company to provide products and services which it is impracticable for the Company to provide; (7) the state of the economy and real estate values in the Company’s market areas, and the consequent effect on the quality of the Company’s loans; (8) demand for loans and deposits in our market area; (9) recent governmental initiatives that are expected to have a profound effect on the financial services industry and could dramatically change the competitive environment of the Company; (10) other legislative or regulatory changes, including those related to residential mortgages, changes in accounting standards, and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) premiums that may adversely affect the Company; (11) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, consistently applied; (12) the fact that one period of reported results may not be indicative of future periods; (13) the state of the economy in the greater New York metropolitan area and its particular effect on the Company's customers, vendors and communities and other such factors, including risk factors, as may be described in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); (14) political, social, legal and economic instability, civil unrest, war, catastrophic events, acts of terrorism; (15) widespread outbreaks of infectious diseases, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak; (16) changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; (17) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (18) our ability to implement and change our business strategies; (19) changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; (20) technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; (21) our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; (22) our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (23) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; (24) our ability to retain key employees; and (25) our compensation expense associated with equity allocated or awarded to our employees.

PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES          
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)            
                 
                 
(In thousands) December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   December 31,
2019		  
                 
Assets              
Cash and due from banks:            
Noninterest bearing deposits and cash $ 3,006     $ 3,231     $ 2,693    
Interest bearing deposits   31,630       46,405       36,711    
    Total cash and cash equivalents   34,636       49,636       39,404    
Investment securities:            
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   49,262       47,823       48,317    
Other investments, at cost   4,450       4,450       4,450    
    Total investment securities   53,712       52,273       52,767    
                 
Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost   2,783       2,783       2,897    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   4,503       4,503       4,477    
                 
Gross loans receivable   730,180       751,298       812,164    
Allowance for loan losses   (10,584 )     (11,171 )     (10,115 )  
  Net loans receivable   719,596       740,127       802,049    
                 
SBA loans held for sale   1,217       6,824       15,282    
Accrued interest and dividends receivable   6,620       6,834       3,603    
Premises and equipment, net   33,423       33,632       34,568    
Other real estate owned   1,906       1,954       2,400    
Deferred tax asset, net   11,496       12,066       11,133    
Goodwill   1,107       1,107       1,107    
Core deposit intangible, net   343       567       623    
Other assets   9,387       10,623       9,526    
  Total assets $ 880,729     $ 922,929     $ 979,836    
                 
Liabilities            
Deposits:            
  Noninterest bearing deposits $ 158,676     $ 161,871     $ 88,135    
  Interest bearing deposits   526,980       565,560       681,400    
    Total deposits   685,656       727,431       769,535    
                 
Federal Home Loan Bank and correspondent bank borrowings   90,000       90,000       100,000    
Senior notes, net   11,927       11,909       11,853    
Subordinated debt, net   9,782       9,774       9,752    
Junior subordinated debt owed to unconsolidated trust, net   8,110       8,108       8,102    
Note payable   994       1,044       1,193    
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance   3,786       2,492       3,681    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   7,255       7,634       8,726    
    Total liabilities   817,510       858,392       912,842    
                 
Commitments and Contingencies   -       -       -    
                 
Shareholders' equity            
Preferred stock   -       -       -    
Common stock   106,329       106,293       106,170    
Accumulated deficit   (42,592 )     (41,210 )     (38,773 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (518 )     (546 )     (403 )  
    Total shareholders' equity   63,219       64,537       66,994    
                 
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 880,729     $ 922,929     $ 979,836    
                 


PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES                  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)                  
                         
      Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
(In thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		  
                         
Interest and Dividend Income                    
  Interest and fees on loans $ 8,113     $ 8,578     $ 10,223     $ 35,835     $ 40,568    
  Interest on investment securities   326       340       460       1,460       1,667    
  Dividends on investment securities   86       85       109       399       453    
  Other interest income   22       28       161       209       956    
    Total interest and dividend income   8,547       9,031       10,953       37,903       43,644    
                         
Interest Expense                    
  Interest on deposits   1,134       2,028       3,533       9,154       13,985    
  Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   708       628       708       2,671       2,175    
  Interest on senior debt   229       229       229       915       915    
  Interest on subordinated debt   235       235       273       991       1,118    
  Interest on note payable and other   4       5       5       19       25    
    Total interest expense   2,310       3,125       4,748       13,750       18,218    
                         
    Net interest income   6,237       5,906       6,205       24,153       25,426    
                         
Provision for loan losses   371       85       1,769       2,170       4,971    
                         
    Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,866       5,821       4,436       21,983       20,455    
                         
Non-interest Income                    
  Loan application, inspection and processing fees   76       54       39       223       113    
  Deposit fees and service charges   68       73       126       321       492    
  Gains on sale of loans   102       380       27       566       891    
  Rental income   130       131       130       523       589    
  Other income   89       66       86       346       398    
    Total non-interest income   465       704       408       1,979       2,483    
                         
Non-interest Expense                    
  Salaries and benefits   3,357       3,460       3,409       14,323       13,681    
  Occupancy and equipment expenses   833       810       923       3,513       3,521    
  Data processing expenses   377       433       375       1,571       1,463    
  Professional and other outside services   691       627       777       2,828       3,010    
  Project expenses, net   664       6       188       818       465    
  Advertising and promotional expenses   77       107       125       454       380    
  Loan administration and processing expenses   39       75       54       174       155    
  Regulatory assessments   318       355       371       1,477       1,233    
  Insurance expenses   70       67       (24 )     285       136    
  Communications, stationary and supplies   105       118       135       476       518    
  Other operating expenses   708       560       466       2,199       2,092    
    Total non-interest expense   7,239       6,618       6,799       28,118       26,654    
                         
    Loss before income taxes   (908 )     (93 )     (1,955 )     (4,156 )     (3,716 )  
                         
Provision (benefit) for income taxes   474       (6 )     (443 )     (337 )     (899 )  
    Net loss $ (1,382 )   $ (87 )   $ (1,512 )   $ (3,819 )   $ (2,817 )  
                         
    Basic loss per share $ (0.35 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.39 )   $ (0.97 )   $ (0.72 )  
    Diluted loss per share $ (0.35 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.39 )   $ (0.97 )   $ (0.72 )  
                         


FINANCIAL RATIOS AND OTHER DATA                    
                           
                           
          Three Months Ended   Year Ended
      (Dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019
                           
Quarterly Performance Data:                    
                           
    Net (loss) income   $ (1,382 )   $ (87 )   $ (1,512 )   $ (3,819 )   $ (2,817 )
    Return on Average Assets     -0.61 %     -0.04 %     -0.61 %     -0.40 %     -0.15 %
    Return on Average Equity     -8.41 %     -0.53 %     -8.74 %     -5.82 %     -2.03 %
    Net Interest Margin     2.93 %     2.61 %     2.65 %     2.68 %     1.40 %
    Efficiency Ratio     108.04 %     100.12 %     102.80 %     107.60 %     95.51 %
    Efficiency Ratio excluding project costs     98.58 %     100.03 %     99.95 %     104.59 %     93.84 %
    % increase loans     -2.81 %     -5.20 %     1.48 %     -10.09 %     4.07 %
    % increase deposits     -5.74 %     -7.11 %     0.98 %     -10.90 %     3.53 %
                           
Asset Quality:                    
    Nonaccrual loans   $ 20,005     $ 20,440     $ 18,049     $ 20,005     $ 18,049  
    Other real estate owned   $ 1,906     $ 1,954     $ 2,400     $ 1,906     $ 2,400  
    Total nonperforming assets   $ 21,911     $ 22,394     $ 20,449     $ 21,911     $ 20,449  
                           
    Nonaccrual loans / loans     2.74 %     2.72 %     2.22 %     2.74 %     2.22 %
    Nonperforming assets / assets     2.49 %     2.43 %     2.09 %     2.49 %     2.09 %
    Allowance for loan losses   $ 10,584     $ 11,171     $ 10,115     $ 10,584     $ 10,115  
    Valuation reserve   $ 482     $ 492     $ 1,258     $ 482     $ 1,258  
    Allowance for loan losses with valuation reserve $ 11,066     $ 11,663     $ 11,373     $ 11,066     $ 11,373  
                           
    Allowance for loan losses / loans     1.45 %     1.49 %     1.25 %     1.45 %     1.25 %
    Allowance / nonaccrual loans     52.91 %     54.65 %     56.04 %     52.91 %     56.04 %
    Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / loans     1.51 %     1.55 %     1.40 %     1.51 %     1.40 %
    Allowance for loan losses and valuation reserve / nonaccrual loans     55.32 %     57.06 %     63.01 %     55.32 %     63.01 %
                           
    Gross loan charge-offs   $ 968     $ 75     $ 71     $ 1,778     $ 2,660  
    Gross loan (recoveries)   $ (10 )   $ (13 )   $ (11 )   $ (77 )   $ (194 )
    Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 958     $ 62     $ 60     $ 1,701     $ 2,466  
                           
Capital Data and Capital Ratios                    
    Book value per share (1)   $ 16.03     $ 16.39     $ 17.04     $ 16.03     $ 17.04  
    Shares outstanding     3,943,572       3,937,041       3,930,669       3,943,572       3,930,669  
Bank Capital Ratios:                    
    Leverage Ratio     9.80 %     9.35 %     9.28 %     9.80 %     9.28 %
    Tier 1 Capital     11.25 %     11.08 %     10.64 %     11.25 %     10.64 %
    Total Risk Based Capital     12.50 %     12.33 %     11.83 %     12.50 %     11.83 %
                           
(1) Book value per share represents shareholders' equity divided by outstanding shares.            
                           
                           
                           
Deposits:                    
                           
  (In thousands)   December 31,   September 30,   December 31,        
           2020     2020     2019         
  Non-interest bearing:                    
  Non-interest bearing   $ 99,344     $ 102,004     $ 88,135          
  Prepaid DDA     59,332       59,867       -          
    Total non-interest bearing     158,676       161,871       88,135          
                           
  Interest bearing:                    
  NOW     30,529       29,518       26,864          
  Savings     98,635       91,169       64,020          
  Money market     146,389       142,909       99,115          
  Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000     160,968       160,610       193,942          
  Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or greater     49,172       50,359       67,550          
  Brokered deposits     41,287       90,995       229,909          
    Total Interest bearing     526,980       565,560       681,400          
                           
    Total Deposits   $ 685,656     $ 727,431     $ 769,535          
                           


Contacts:      
Patriot Bank, N.A. Joseph Perillo Robert Russell Michael Carrazza
900 Bedford Street Chief Financial Officer President & CEO Chairman
Stamford, CT 06901 203-252-5954 203-252-5939 203-251-8230
www.BankPatriot.com      

