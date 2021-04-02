The Easiest Way to Follow Orthodox Holy Week in both Languages
This Holy Week translation revolutionized the way people understood the services, making it possible for everyone to follow both languages in one compact volumeDAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy Easter to all Christians worldwide, but mark your calendar if you are Orthodox, as your Easter this year, falls on Sunday May 2nd, and while most Orthodox have become familiar with a usual one-week delay between Catholic and Protestant Easter, this year happens to be different.
The larger question because of Covid-19, is whether to follow Holy Week services in Church or Online. Most will be online, and the best way to follow the services in Greek and English is with the Holy Week Easter book by Father George Papadeas, available now at www.patmospress.com
Many parishioners and clergy alike, are faced with a difficult task regarding scheduling this important event, whether to hold Holy Week services online or in church, in order to help stemming the tide of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since 1963, PatmosPress.com, has published of the “Holy Week Easter” books in Greek & English, and has become the Gold Standard for all Greek-Americans. The Clergy have defined and praised this complete translation as “having saved Holy Week for Greek-Americans”
Fr. George Papadeas is indelibly associated with Holy Week for Greek Orthodox in America. His compilation and translation of the Holy Week services into one compact volume revolutionized the way people understood the services and made it possible for everyone to follow along in both Greek and English on opposing pages. Each of these books have been blessed by Greek Orthodox Clergy and hold a special meaning.
Holy Week is the precursor to the momentous event known as Easter, also called Pascha and Resurrection Sunday, as the oldest and most important festival in the Eastern Christian tradition .
Videos of each day’s services are available Online from the “Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America” on YouTube at:
We depend upon our leaders to guide us, and abide by the wise decision to “socially distance” and “self-quarantine” ourselves. This commitment to Greek Orthodox faithful in trying to meet their specific needs during this trying time has Patmos Press working 24/7 to supply the necessary books.
It’s important to note that Patmos Press will ship same day, or very next business day to fulfil your online orders at www.patmospress.com or by phone at 386-290-6548 just leave a message.
