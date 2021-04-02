Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (1 April 2021)

984 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 5,318 tested. Our positivity rate is at 18.5%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 135,042 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,494,777.

Nairobi 483, Kiambu 73, Machakos 61, Uasin Gishu 46, Nyeri 36, Nakuru 35, Kericho 32, Kitui 28, Mombasa 23, Kisumu 21, Meru 20, Kajiado 20, Makueni 16, Nandi 12, Kilifi 10, Samburu 9, Siaya 9, Migori 9, Bomet 6, Kakamega 6, Homa Bay 6, Baringo 4, Bungoma 4, Busia 3, Marsabit 3, Murang’a 3, Nyandarua 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Kirinyaga 1, Mandera 1 and Vihiga 1.

388 patients have recovered from the disease, 314 from the Home Based and Isolation Care, & 74 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 93,067.

14 deaths have been reported, 2 occurring in 24 hours & 12 being late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,167.

1,557 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,879 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 161 patients are in the ICU, 48 of whom are on ventilatory support and 104 on supplemental oxygen. 9 patients are on observation.

252 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 240 of them in the general wards and 12 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

VACCINATION UPDATE: Already over 800,000 doses have been disptached for vaccination countrywide. The balance of vaccines that are at our national level amount to 314, 000, while at the regional level there are 261,500 still left.

In the sub county stores there is a balnace of 138, 000. Other health facilities have received 406,500 doses. The Government aims at vaccinating 26 million Kenyans by June next year.

We have been able to vaccinate 196, 435 persons.; amongst these, 111,458 are male and 84,977 are female.

Nairobi 63,034, Uasin Gishu 13,884, Nakuru 11,994, Kisumu 8,656, Kajiado 6,842, Kiambu 6,497, Mombasa 6,397, Murang’a 5,471, Nyeri 5,273, Transnzoia 4,392, Laikipia 4,062, Kericho 3,787, Bungoma 3,592, Homabay 3,588, Kisii 3,294, Nyandarua 3,000, Kitui 2,732, Siaya 2,584, Elgeyo Markwet 2,378, Vihiga 2,348, Kirinyaga 2,311, Embu 2,008, Kakamega 2,002, Baringo 1,943, Nandi 1,861, Bomet 1,823, Busia 1,801, Meru 1,552, Tharaka Nithi 1,500, Wajir 1,271, Migori 1,240, Kilifi 1,085, West Pokot 1,020, Samburu 969, Garissa 845, Nyamira 732, Makueni 647, Kwale 576, Isiolo 559, Turkana 502, Tana River 419, Mandera 395, Marsabit 203 and Lamu 149.

Professional breakdown: Health care workers 74,698, Security Officers 14,364, Teachers 24,615 others 83,210.

Adverse events reported, 263, out of which 7 are under investigations by Pharmacy and Poisons Kenya.