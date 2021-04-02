World's Largest Classic Car Consignment Sales Company Celebrates 22 Years

February marked 22 years as Gateway Classic Cars being THE resource for finding your dream classic car. Caffeine and Chrome events are returning for 2021

/EIN News/ -- O'FALLON, Ill., April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February marked 22 years as Gateway Classic Cars being THE resource for finding your dream classic car. Remember those posters that covered your room as a kid? We work tirelessly every day to make owning those dream cars a reality for thousands of enthusiasts and collectors around the globe.



Since 1999, Gateway Classic Cars has been the premier source of vintage, collectible, exotic, and classic cars for all local, national, and global enthusiasts. We have provided matchless service to our global audience for over two decades. Whether an investment or capturing the memories and dreams of days past, we have over 3,000 classic and exotics for sale and are consistently adding to our inventory . Gateway Classic Cars is the world’s largest classic/exotic car dealership in existence having over $500 million sold.

Our corporate headquarters and flagship showroom is located a few miles from the St. Louis Arch in O’Fallon, IL. Gateway Classic Cars has since grown to have 18 showrooms across the country: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Louisville, Milwaukee, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, Scottsdale, and Tampa, with more to come this calendar year and beyond. Be on the lookout for the newer showroom locations.

Do you have a classic or exotic car that you would like to sell, or know someone who has been trying to sell their car without success? Our consignment program can help. Your vehicle will reach a global audience and our website receives over 8 million views a month. We also advertise your vehicle on 240+ websites. Gateway Classic Cars has satisfied more than 40,000 customers and distributed millions of dollars to our sellers. Our experienced sales staff works with customers from all over the world and we partner with top rated transportation companies to help deliver your dream car right to your driveway. Our motto speaks for itself; Gateway Classic Cars, Where Dreams Are Driven (#dreamsdriven).

2020 was a challenging year with the pandemic, however we are excited to announce that our showrooms are now open to the public! If you are planning to visit to see a specific vehicle, we do still recommend calling for an appointment with one of our team members.

In April of 2021, we are thrilled to announce the return of our Caffeine and Chrome events! Held on the last Saturday of every month, it is an event where classic car clubs and enthusiasts from each of our showrooms’ metro areas bring their show cars, daily drivers, and street rods to show off while they enjoy a morning fueled by two of our favorite things – Caffeine and Chrome. The show starts at 9am and you can read more information about it here . Are you interested in being a vendor for one of our events? Email us at marketing@gatewayclassiccars.com and we would love to have you be part of the fun! Our events are free, open to the public and kid, family and pet friendly. Hope to see you here!

