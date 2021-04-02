Barbecue At Home Celebrates Grilling Season With Limited-Edition Backyard Barbecue Box

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s is helping pitmasters fire up the grill for a sizzling backyard barbecue with the launch of their limited-edition specialty box shipped straight to their doorstep.

The Backyard Barbecue Box is a bundle of carefully curated selection of high-quality meats and sides that guests can buy online at athome.dickeys.com and is available with free shipping across the U.S.

Backyard Barbecue Box – 12oz Filet Mignon, 2lbs Jumbo Chicken Breasts, 16oz Chicken Thighs (Bone-in), 10-12oz Pork Tenderloin, 16oz Pork Chops,12oz French Onion Sausage rope, 1 pkg of Creamed Spinach and 1 pkg of Three Cheese Mac & Cheese, all for $99.99 including free shipping.

“Grilling season is upon us and an opportunity to slow down and enjoy quality time with friends and family,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “ This season folks can make more memories with backyard staples using quality sourced ingredients delivered directly to your table.”

Recipes featuring Dickey’s At Home everyday products and holiday products are available on the Barbecue At Home retail site.

