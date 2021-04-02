PuLSE Institute Names COGIC Presiding Bishop Emeritus, Humanitarian Charles E. Blake Sr. to National Advisory Panel

Bishop Charles E. Blake Sr., COGIC Presiding Bishop Emeritus and the senior pastor of West Angeles COGIC has joined The PuLSE Institute National Advisory Panel

Bishop Blake accepted the invitation of The PuLSE Institute to join the National Advisory Panel, which serves as the brain trust of the Institute.

Potential for good is radically enhanced when we join together. Those who are blessed should bless others. I am proud to serve on The PuLSE Institute National Advisory Panel. Doing good!” — Bishop Charles E. Blake Sr.