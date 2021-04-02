Welding Inspection Service in Mesa, Arizona

Industrial Welding Inspection Service in Southwestern United States Industrial Welding Inspection is an Industrial Code Management Company Las Vegas Nevada Welding Inspection Company

Local Mesa Arizona Welding Inspection company is now available for short and long term on site welding inspection projects in the Mesa Metropolitan area.

MESA, ARIZONA, USA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout Mesa Arizona and Southwestern United States, Industrial Welding Inspection offers inspections and testing services to industrial, fabrication shops, transportation, utility, commercial, mine, power generation, oil and gas, ship yards, and aerospace clients. Our monitoring ensures precision test reports and continuity, so you can rest assured that you're getting top-notch service. Nondestructive Testing (NDT) provided is:

• Ultrasonic Testing (UT) - conventional pulse echo, shear wave, and phased array.

• Eddy Current boiler tube checks and airline Nondestructive Testing

• Magnetic Particle (MT) Inspection services – Mag Particle

• Dye Penetrant Testing and Inspection services

• Radiographic Testing (RT) – Xray – Gamma Ray – CRT

• Remote video inspections using advanced 360 degree borescope technology

• Power plant and steam generation ASME Sec. I, B31.1, and B31.1

• Mine site B31.3 process piping and D1.1 Structural Steel

• Refinery site NDT services under B31.3 process and API Standards

• Structural steel inspections for bridges, commercial and industrial infrastructure projects

• Welder Performance Qualification (WPQ) Welder Certification and Testing

• Procedure Qualification Records (PQR)

• Welding Procedure Specifications (WPS)

• Physical-Mechanical-ASTM testing

• Special Inspections: Anchor bolt inspection, ICC inspections

Some of the onsite AWS-CWI (American Welding Society Certified Welding Inspector) welding inspection that is provided by our Mesa Arizona Welding Inspection Service include: Welder training and monitoring, consumable monitoring, welding procedure specification monitoring, weld mapping, isometric and shop drawing review, bolt torque tracking, mill test report (material test report) maintenance, welder testing (coupon testing and onsite bend testing), document control, site quality management, turnover package document design and control, and code compliance for ASME, AWS, AWWA, API, and ASNT to name a few. We operate as 3rd party quality control on behalf of the owners and EPC companies looking to protect their interest in conformance. We operate as 3rd, 2nd, or 1st party on behalf of General Contractors and Subcontractors performing code related welding projects for new and modified piping and mechanical, structural, bridge, industrial, and plant maintenance. Our top notch CWI QA team available to monitor and document project activities as they happen in real-time to ensure proper protocol is being performed for small to large scale commercial and industrial project sites.

Since 2018, Industrial Welding Inspection has provided testing and inspection services throughout the Southwest. We guarantee your business and construction site a quality service with all turnover documentation needed for your code designation and engineering plans. Some of our clients include: Federal Defense Contractors, worldwide EPCs, Local and Regional Engineering Firms, Local Power Utility Services, Mine Contractors, and Renewable Resource Providers. For prompt service, contact our Mesa, AZ Industrial Welding Inspection team today!

