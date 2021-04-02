Phobio LLC Facilitates Trade in Programs From Phones to Drones
Phobio LLC Facilitates Trade in Programs from Phones to DronesATLANTA, GA, USA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phobio LLC. is changing the old consumer model of make, use, and waste. Instead, they work to facilitate the reuse of resilient products. This concept is a key part of the restorative economy.
When a company chooses Phobio as a partner, the company will have its name on their buyback program. However, behind the scenes, Phobio LLC handles all the heavy lifting. This includes device look-up, record keeping, and shipping.
The E-Waste Problem
Electronic waste, also known as e-waste, is becoming a big problem. Many electronics contain toxic chemicals, including lead, zinc, and nickel. These toxic chemicals can seep into the ground and water supply. Particularly in 3rd world countries where most e-waste is dumped, this is a huge health concern. It also affects wildlife and vegetation. Only 10% of cell phones in the U.S. are recycled. Phobio LLC is working to increase these numbers for phones and other electronic devices.
Buyback Solutions for Businesses
Buyback solutions for business are a key part of Phobio LLC. Technology is constantly changing, and keeping employees' devices up to date can be an expensive task. The buy-back program allows businesses to trade in used electronics for credit towards new devices. Phobio LLC prides itself on being the most transparent company in the industry, with no hidden fees and competitive prices.
Retail and Manufacturer Trade-In
Retail trade-in is a great way to increase your customer base while doing something good for the environment. It streamlines the in-store trade-in experience. Phobio LLC makes it easy to provide trade-in services with scalable customized solutions. Customers are more likely to purchase new products if they can trade in their old devices. The company is a trade-in partner for some of the world's most beloved brands
R2 Certified Recycler
Phobio LLC is an R2 certified recycling company. In fact, they kept nearly 580 tons of electronic waste out of landfills in 2017 alone. Sustainable Electronics Recycling International (SERI) is the only multi-stakeholder nonprofit organization in the world that focuses solely on reducing the environmental impact of end-of-life electronics while maximizing the economic and social value of the products. Part of SERI's mission is housing the ANSI-accredited Standards Development Organization which provides the R2 Recycling Certification.
Drone Recycling and Trade-In
Drones are still relatively new technology. As more consumers purchase drones, there are more drones that see the end of their lifespan. They may be broken or simply left in the dust of technological advances. With consumers demanding the latest and greatest technology, drone trade-ins are becoming very popular.
Phobio LLC has recently partnered with Drone Nerds. Drone Nerds offers a large selection of drones. It's the largest DJI retailer in the U.S. They've partnered with Phobio LLC to offer a trade-in and buyback program for drones. They offer new drones as well as refurbished models. Customers can trade in their old drone for store credit towards a new purchase.
Jennifer Greene
Phobio, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn