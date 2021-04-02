DSG launches Tokyo Olympics content solutions
DSG announces the launch of Olympics content, for Publishers & Media Platforms, Rights Holders & Broadcasters, Mobile, Fantasy & Gaming Platforms.BERLIN, GERMANY, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are counting down to Summer Olympics this year scheduled to take place between 23 July - 8 August. DSG has curated Olympics content, for Publishers & Media Platforms, Rights Holders & Broadcasters, Mobile, Fantasy & Gaming Platforms.
We launched a dedicated Olympics Page detailing our content solutions for the marquee event. A full content solution suite for the Olympics with Data, Editorial & Social Ready content, is available to fit your needs.
Key Highlights:
• Event Schedules, LiveScores & Statistics from the 40 different Olympic Sports
• Your audience will know when records are broken: OR (Olympics Record), WR (World Record), PB (Personal Best), SB (Season Best) are all tracked.
• Live Medals Tables for country & athlete positions
• Editorial newsfeeds & Live Blog available in several languages
• Social ready Graphics platform to boost your fan engagement
• Country specific packs available for just the events where your country athletes participate.
Choose your delivery
• Olympics API provides a unified API service combining all sports into a single API output
• Widgets to plug and play any of our content directly on your website
• Olympics Hosted Solution to integrate all our content quickly with no overheads
Take advantage of all our content or pick and choose as you wish. Our solutions are highly flexible and tailored to just what you need to showcase.
You can Request a Quote & test drive our services with a Free Trial. We will respond to you within one working day.
Rajesh Dsouza
Data Sports Group
+491573348562
sales@datasportsgroup.com