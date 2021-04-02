Mango Animate Soon to Release Kinetic Typography Video Maker

Mango Animate TM specializes in making stunning kinetic typography videos. Mango Animate applies text to speech technology to its text video maker. A rich library of icons and images add a magical touch to the kinetic typography video creation.

Software company Mango Animate has been preparing its text video software that excels at making fun and fast kinetic typography videos.

We’re putting some final touches on the software. We want it to be everything our customers have come to expect from our software.” — Selena Lee, Chief Designer of Mango Animate

CENTRAL, HONG KONG, CHINA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic typography videos are proving to be quite useful. For one thing, videos get many more views than any type of text that presents the same information. Perhaps it’s because a video takes less time and effort to absorb. Whatever the reason, social media gurus are turning to this tool to gain as much popularity as they can. Software giant Mango Animate is getting ready to launch the Mango Animate Text Video Maker (Mango Animate TM). It promises to simplify the process of creating a kinetic typography video.

“We’re putting some final touches on the software,” states Selena Lee, Chief Designer of Mango Animate. “We want it to be everything our customers have come to expect from our software.”

Like all of Mango Animate’s software, the Mango Animate TM offers ease of use. A myriad of tools makes creating a kinetic typography video quick, simple, and fun. It starts with animated text video templates and varied motion typography formats. It continues with several handy tools for making each video a unique representation of its creator.

Advanced text-to-speech (TTS) technology makes for accurate kinetic typography videos. No matter the language or the content of the text, Mango Animate TM will readily convert it to a captivating video with fitting voices. It will also find the perfect icons to match from the large royalty-free icon collection.

Mango Animate TM is perfect for making kinetic typography videos for social media. Users will be able to import images, logos, fonts, and videos and add them to their videos. It’s the ideal way to create eye-catching intros and outros for social media videos. Plus, it allows videos to be resized to fit the upload requirements for different platforms. They will also be suitable for viewing on mobile devices as this is where social media lives.

A kinetic typography video is not limited to text. Mango Animate TM comes with an impressive library of cartoon characters and hundreds of character animations. These will certainly add spice to the basic text of a kinetic typography video. Viewers will be entertained and more likely to share the video as well as take the desired action. Engagement will increase as will sales.

For more details about Mango Animate TM, please visit https://mangoanimate.com/

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a trailblazer in animation software. They give ordinary people the tools they need to create extraordinary animated projects.

Learn How to Lose Weight on 1 min Kinetic Typography Video