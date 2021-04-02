Urban Reconstruction to Begin in Gettysburg

For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 1, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin reconstructing U.S. Highway 212 in Gettysburg on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Work on the project will include grading, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, lighting, box culvert replacement, and PCC pavement. The work will be completed in seven phases and will take the contractor two construction seasons to complete.

A 12-ft width restriction will be in effect during the 2021 construction season. Equipment wider than the 12 ft. will be instructed to take alternate routes. Access for businesses along the project will be maintained. Signage will be placed to help direct traffic to various destinations in Gettysburg. This detour is estimated to be in use through April 16, 2021.

The contractor will hold weekly meetings in the 212 Mini Mall Café at 113 West Garfield Avenue every Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. throughout the duration of the project. The public is welcome to attend the meetings.

The prime contractor on the $12.9 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, S.D. The completion date is Oct. 28, 2022.

For complete road construction information, visit www.sd511.org or dial 511.

