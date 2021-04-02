Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,135 in the last 365 days.

Urban Reconstruction to Begin in Gettysburg

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, April 1, 2021

Contact:  Dean VanDeWiele, 605-773-5294

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin reconstructing U.S. Highway 212 in Gettysburg on Monday, April 5, 2021.

Work on the project will include grading, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalk, lighting, box culvert replacement, and PCC pavement. The work will be completed in seven phases and will take the contractor two construction seasons to complete.

A 12-ft width restriction will be in effect during the 2021 construction season. Equipment wider than the 12 ft. will be instructed to take alternate routes. Access for businesses along the project will be maintained. Signage will be placed to help direct traffic to various destinations in Gettysburg. This detour is estimated to be in use through April 16, 2021.

The contractor will hold weekly meetings in the 212 Mini Mall Café at 113 West Garfield Avenue every Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. throughout the duration of the project.  The public is welcome to attend the meetings.

The prime contractor on the $12.9 million project is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen, S.D. The completion date is Oct. 28, 2022.

For complete road construction information, visit www.sd511.org or dial 511.

##

You just read:

Urban Reconstruction to Begin in Gettysburg

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.