FSIS Recall 011-2021 - Ineligible Import

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2021, Rong Shing Trading Inc., a Brooklyn, N.Y. firm, doing business as Double R Trading Inc., is recalling approximately 3,365 pounds of Chinese style hot pot base products containing beef tallow. The products were imported from the People’s Republic of China, a country ineligible to export beef to the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The Chinese style hot pot base products were imported on or around February 14, 2020. The following products are subject to recall:







450g Plastic vacuum wrapped packages containing a “Lee’s 52° Da Zhuang” Hot Pot Base and a Sell By date of January 29, 2022 on the label.





300g Plastic vacuum wrapped packages containing a “Lee’s 45° Da Zhuang” Hot Pot Base and a Sell By date of June 30, 2021 on the label.

The product labels are written in the Chinese language. Refer to the label link here for additional product information. The products do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.







The issue was identified after FSIS received a consumer complaint.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ homes. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Ling Zhao, Manager, Rong Shing Trading Inc., at (718) 308-1177 or rongshing4757@gmail.com.







Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.



