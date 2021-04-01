AMONG THE FIRST: RENOWN HEALTH NOW ADMINISTERING COVID-19 VACCINES TO THOSE 16 AND OLDER AT NO CHARGE

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renown Health has been working with the Washoe County Health District, the state, and the CDC to distribute the limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccines. Renown has vaccinated over 48,000 people to date, which includes all of Tier 1A (Medical Staff members, Renown employees, students and volunteers) and eligible community members (those aged 65+ and those 45+ with an underlying health condition).

“Today, Renown is excited to announce that anyone aged 16+ is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Renown’s COVID-19 Drive-Thru Vaccine site, at no cost to them. Over 7,500 vaccine appointments are now available for April,” said Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, President and CEO of Renown Health. “Knowing we are closer to our goal that everyone who is interested in receiving the vaccine now has an opportunity to be vaccinated, gives me hope for the future. We are pleased to be part of the solution for our community and to make a genuine difference in the health and well-being of others.”

Vaccine appointments for 16+ will begin on Tuesday, April 6 at Renown’s Drive-Thru Vaccine site. The vaccine is offered at no charge. If appointments are filled, residents will be notified through their MyChart account when more appointments become available.

The vaccine clinic is operating by appointment only . To be invited to make a vaccine appointment:

• Anyone aged 18 and older may register for a free Renown EPIC MyChart account. They do not need to be enrolled with a Renown provider to enroll. With a MyChart account, you will be able to login and schedule your 1st vaccine appointment. These vaccines require two doses. After the first dose of the vaccine is documented in your MyChart account, you will get a notice to schedule your 2nd dose.

• We have made special arrangements for minors ages 16 and 17. To make a vaccine appointment for those 16 or 17, please fill out this form, and a Renown representative will call them to arrange a vaccine appointment.

If issues arise obtaining an account or password, the MyChart service desk can be reached 24/7 at 775-982-2781. Please be patient, as they are experiencing heavy demand.

“We thank the Washoe County Health District for their incredible partnership and collaboration, and are pleased to help meet the vaccination needs of our community. We have vaccinated more than 48,000 people with their first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Melodie Osborn, RN, Chief Nursing & Quality Officer for Health Services. “As we open vaccine appointments to all eligible groups, our goal is to continue providing an exceptional experience. We appreciate the public’s ongoing patience and support of this important work. This process will take time, and we must continue diligent mask wearing, physical distancing and other safety measures.”

Please see b-roll, photos and fly-over footage of our Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic here.

Scheduling is still limited

Both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines require two doses, the second administered three to four weeks after the first. Renown is working to be sure those who receive their first dose also obtain their second dose in a timely manner. Additionally, the FDA has only authorized the Pfizer vaccine for individuals ages 16-17.

We understand people may be on several waiting lists to receive the vaccine. We ask those who have the opportunity to get the vaccine through a community entity other than Renown, cancel their appointment as soon as possible to help ensure another interested individual is able to fill it.

Why is Renown using MyChart?

Renown has been able to distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine to a record number of people in the shortest possible time. Much of this success is due to the use of EPIC MyChart, a convenient patient electronic medical record that allows people to schedule their appointments online, complete the consent form and have full documentation for the future. In addition, the information automatically posts to Web IZ, Nevada’s Statewide Immunization Information System.

Due to unprecedented demand, Renown is coordinating with local and state agencies to ensure every person has an opportunity to receive the vaccine over time. Signing up for a MyChart account is not a guarantee of an appointment.

For step-by-step instructions on how to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment in MyChart, please visit our website.

You are advised NOT to receive the vaccine if you:

Are ill at the time of vaccination (fever, shortness of breath, vomiting, diarrhea or acute illness).

Have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the previous 14 days.

Have received any other vaccination in the last 14 days.

Have a history of significant allergic reaction to this vaccine or any of its ingredients.

Renown will provide additional updates on our website at covid.renown.org.

