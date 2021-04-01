Chembio Announces U.S. Commercial Launch of Diagnostic Tool to Differentiate COVID-19 and Flu

In-licensed Rapid Point-of-Care Test Available for Use in Detecting COVID-19 Antigens, Flu A and Flu B from a Single Patient Sample in 15 Minutes

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today announced the commercial launch of an FDA Emergency Use Authorization-approved, in-licensed rapid point-of-care COVID-19/Flu A&B test, for use in decentralized and traditional testing settings. Product inventory is on-hand and immediately available for shipment to customers across the United States.



The rapid immunoassay test is approved for use in laboratories with a CLIA waiver license, produces results in 15 minutes and requires no instrumentation. The test simultaneously differentiates SARS-CoV-2 antigens and influenza Type A and Type B infections from a single swab.

“As COVID-19 converges with the flu, it is critical for physicians to be able to quickly differentiate between these viruses at the point-of-care, which present with nearly identical symptoms, in order to take appropriate clinical actions and maximize efficient use of healthcare resources,” said Charles Caso, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Chembio. “Based on recent research, we expect that the spread of COVID-19 will eventually transition from a pandemic to an endemic state, with the virus surviving among the population at a lower incidence. In this scenario, coupled with the return to normalcy in society, we see COVID-19 testing remaining a crucial and integral component of broader respiratory testing.”

