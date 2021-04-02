Author Edward Alan Ridgill M.D. Re-Launches Latest Book, “Insights Into the Spirituality of Man”

Dr. Ridgill wrote the book as an introductory owners-manual for the human soul.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edward Alan Ridgill M.D . is thrilled to announce the official re-launch of his second and most exciting book to date, Insights Into the Spirituality of Man: An Introductory Owner’s Manual for the Human Soul .”Born and raised in south-central Los Angeles, Edward Alan Ridgill is a retired internal medicine and urgent care doctor, practicing for 40 years. Dr. Ridgill studied microbiology at the University of Washington in Seattle and went on to attain a medical degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska in 1978. Dr. Ridgill continued on to complete an internship in internal medicine at Creighton before moving on to complete an internal medicine residency at King/Drew Medical Center in South Central Los Angeles in 1981. From there, Ridgill was appointed to the position of medical director of the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at White Memorial Medical Center, in Los Angeles that same year.In his most recent news, Edward Alan Ridgill, MD has released his second and most anticipated book, Insights Into the Spirituality of Man: An Introductory Owner’s Manual for the Human Soul. The aim of the book is to help readers understand the existence, nature, and mission of their eternal souls.Since his college days in the early 1970’s, Dr. RIDGILL has done extensive reading and research in ancient religious philosophies and “New Age” spiritual beliefs. He soon came to the fundamental belief in the existence of the human soul. His subsequent experience as a Hospitalist and Internal Medicine physician, in witnessing death first-hand, cemented his understanding that “death is not only the lack of life animating the physical body, but is in fact the absence of the soul from the body.”Dr. Ridgill explains that “I have counseled and comforted grieving relatives and friends of the recently departed,” Dr. Ridgill continues. “During the early part of my medical career, I strived to convey to grieving relatives my perspective and understanding of the nature, mission, and immortality of the human soul in an attempt to lessen their sense of loss and to increase their optimism about the fact that they would eventually be reunited with their dearly departed loved ones. Unfortunately, I’ve had this conversation many times. In 1993, I decided to summarize my understanding of the nature of the human soul in book form, that being Insights Into The Spirituality Of Man. Last year I updated and re-published this book, which is the version that is available today.”Insights Into the Spirituality of Man can be purchased on Amazon in Kindle or paperback format.For more information about Dr. Ridgill or his new book, please visit https://www.gobluebook.com or on Instagram @EdRidgill.About Edward Alan Ridgill M.D.Edward Alan Ridgill, M. D. Is a retired internal medicine practitioner from Los Angeles now living in Westlake Village, California. Having practiced medicine for 40 years Dr. Ridgill now has the time and inclination to resume his exploration of the human soul and all things spiritual. In these times of turmoil, fear, uncertainty, pestilence, death and grief he feels it is now time to share this information with the world.