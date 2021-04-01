RAAS Launches Stunning New Chaniya Choli Collection 2021
Chaniya choli / lehenga choli are exuberant traditional Indian clothing for women.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RAAS International Clothing Inc. is pleased to announce the release of its impeccably beautiful chaniya choli / lehenga choli collection 2021.
RAAS International Clothing Inc is a reputable clothing brand that has been designing and creating luxurious ethnic couture outfits since 2016. The company is fully self-sustainable, designing and manufacturing all of its pieces in-house with innovation, cultural appreciation, and exceptional workmanship.
In the company’s latest news, RAAS has unveiled its most exciting collection to date: chaniya choli and lehega choli. This exciting and highly anticipated line enables wearers to experience the magnificence of luxurious Resham embroidery,Zardoshi work, Kasab work etc combined with different exquisite fabric for a bold, unconventional, and stunning vision of beauty. The collection features the classic A-line skirt traditionally representative of chaniya choli and boasts opulent layers that gently flare out from the waste to create a gorgeous silhouette. A contemporary sleeveless neckline creates a show-stopping wow-factor of the ensemble, creating the perfect balance of tradition and modernity.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with our new collection 2021 here at RAAS,” says founder of the company, Shreya Patel. “Chaniya choli / lehenga choli are perfect for weddings, festivals, family celebrations, and other events and we have had a lot of incredible feedback about the superior quality and design of our pieces. We are always looking to innovate and expand our horizons to become a premier, sustainable, and personalized womenswear label with global presence. Our new lehega choli collection does exactly this and we look forward to seeing our pieces on the runway and in fashion magazines in the near future.”
For more information about RAAS, please visit https://raastheglobaldesi.com.
About RAAS
RAAS’ mission is to combine the best of indigenous designs and craftsmanship with innovative and sustainable design techniques to deliver exemplary garments at affordable prices. The company remains steadfast in its focus to empower women with fashionable and personalized products of exceptional quality that celebrate modern taste.
Shreya Patel
RAAS
+1 630-407-7419
info@raastheglobaldesi.com