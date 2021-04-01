Four Prisons Facilities Earn National Accreditation

RALEIGH — Four N.C. Prisons facilities have demonstrated high standards of security, safety and concern for offenders’ welfare that are necessary to earn accreditation from the American Correctional Association.

The ACA’s Commission on Accreditation voted unanimously on March 30 to award the distinction to:

· Prisons’ Administrative Operations

· Sanford Correctional Center

· Correction Enterprises’ janitorial products plant at Warren Correctional Institution

· Correction Enterprises’ recycling plant for road signs and license plates in Carthage.

N.C. Prisons is pursuing accreditation for all 55 prisons and other operations as part of its strategic plan.

“This is an important first step in our journey toward system-wide accreditation,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “ACA accreditation is the gold standard and achieving that high goal shows a commitment to excellence.”

Accreditation requires adherence to hundreds of individual, performance-based standards — from strict control of keys and locks to safe storage of chemicals and tools. To ensure offenders receive humane treatment, ACA auditors scrutinize quality-of-life standards such as sufficient space and light, rehabilitation programs, health care and post-release plans.

“The staff deserves everyone’s thanks for their invaluable service to the citizens of North Carolina,” Ishee said. “They are heroes who work hard, day-in and day-out, to protect the public.”

Accreditation from the ACA can provide tangible benefits to a state prison system. Preparations can indicate strengths and identify areas for improvement, providing opportunities to create more secure and more efficient operations.

